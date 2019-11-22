Yes, You Can Totally Get Gravy Through Airport Security

Most of us—yours truly included—have forgotten what they learned in high school chemistry class. But ahead of this holiday travel season, it pays to remember some of the basics. Allow us to explain.

For starters, it’s worth noting the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)’s rules for bringing liquids through airport security: The TSA permits liquids, gels, and aerosols in containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or smaller; all must be placed into a quart-sized clear plastic bag, limited to one bag per passenger. But that’s not all. The TSA also allows frozen items through the security checkpoint, “as long as they are frozen solid when presented for screening.” Frozen liquid items cannot be “partially melted, slushy, or have any liquid at the bottom of the container,” according to the TSA; otherwise, they’ll be held to that 3-1-1 rule. Remember that all known liquids except helium freeze if the temperature is low enough, and suddenly, you’ve got a plausible way to bring home some of Grandma’s gravy from that holiday meal.

The TSA is quick to note that “The final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint,” which means this hack may not work every time. (Admittedly, you’ll also have to have impeccable timing to show up at the airport with a block of gravy frozen completely solid.) With this in mind, it’s worth diving into what holiday foods should be in a checked bag.

What holiday foods can I bring through airport security?