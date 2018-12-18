How to Say “I Love You” in 10 Different Languages

It’s commonly said that “love is the universal language,” a form of communication understood by all. This is true: Most humans are capable of—if not wired for—meaningful emotional connection and deep affection toward others. Still, there are many ways to express love, the most basic of which begins with saying the words.

For those interested in expanding their romantic repertoires and finding love in all corners of the world (without having to rely on the assistance of a translation app), here’s how to say “I love you” in different languages from German to Portuguese to Swahili.

French

French is often considered the language of love and romance. If you find a special someone while in France (or any of the 28 other countries where French is spoken), the elegant phrase je t’aime will help you communicate your heart’s desire. (Learn how to pronounce it here.)

Spanish

Spanish is the official language in 20 countries around the world, which means your chances of falling for someone who speaks it are pretty high. When you want to express your love toward that important person in your life, te amo will do the trick. (Learn how to pronounce it here.)

German

Learning how to speak German is not exactly easy; the language contains famously long and complicated words, plus every noun can be one of three genders (masculine, feminine, and neutral). Thankfully, saying “I love you” is somewhat simple—just utter the words ich liebe dich. (Learn how to pronounce it here.)

Italian