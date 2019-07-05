How to Snag a Seat at Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant in Napa Valley

Napa Valley may be renowned for its wines, but along with those magical rolling hills of vineyards also come some of the country’s best dining experiences. With a vibrant culinary culture made even more delicious by California’s easy access to fresh produce (some restaurants even have their own vegetable gardens), you have plenty of tasty options to choose from for a meal in Napa Valley.

One of the ways travelers have been measuring regional restaurant quality is by checking the Michelin Guide. The French tire company’s guidebooks, originally published to encourage motorists to travel, have been awarding stars for restaurants since 1926. One star means “high-quality cooking worth a stop.” Two stars means “excellent food worth a detour.” Three stars, its highest rating, means “exceptional cuisine worth a special journey.” More recently, it has added other nonstar designations such as the Bib Gourmand (recognizing good food at moderate prices) and L’assiette, or “plate” (offering good food). Napa Valley is home to two three-starred and four one-starred restaurants, as well as 26 establishments otherwise recognized with a Bib or L’assiette (fun fact: the entire country of England only has three three-starred restaurants).

For travelers going to the Napa Valley, your options are exceptional, but getting a table can take some strategizing. Here’s how to make reservations at all six of Napa Valley’s Michelin-starred restaurants.

Photo by Rachel Weill The kaiseki menu at Kenzo showcases traditional Japanese culinary techniques.

How to Make a Reservation at Kenzo

1 Michelin star

What’s the deal? Though Kenzo is a relative newcomer, having opened in 2016, owners Kenzo and Natsuko Tsujimoto are experienced restaurateurs, with multiple restaurants and tasting rooms in their native Japan. Better yet, to open the restaurant they brought on chef Hiroyuki Kanda, whose Tokyo restaurant Kanda has been a three-starred Michelin restaurant for 12 years; Kenji Miyaishi is the current head chef. The traditional Japanese kaiseki dinner service at Kenzo highlights seasonal ingredients flown in daily from Japan and the menu changes about six times a year; guests can have sake and wine pairings, too (including pours from Napa-based Kenzo Estate wines, also owned by the Tsujimotos).

How do I make a reservation? The multicourse prix fixe dinner is served Tuesday through Sunday after 6 p.m. Reservations open up two months out; to book, call the restaurant at 707-294-2049, send an email to reservations@kenzonapa.com, or reserve online with OpenTable.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are the easiest days to land a table, and, in general, try to book two weeks in advance for weekday tables and four weeks in advance for weekend tables.

Anything else to consider? There are three different seating arrangement options at Kenzo, all with different vantage points. The 10-seat counter allows diners to watch the chef prepare the dishes, while the quintet of tables for two offers full table service with a bit more intimacy. For the most private option (or if you’re dining with a group), there’s a seven-seat counter in a smaller room where you’ll have your own sushi chef.

Kenzo does not have a deposit for reservations, but your credit card information is required in the event of a cancellation occurring within 24 hours of your reservation, at which point a fee of $187.50 (plus tax) per guest will be applied for parties of up to four people. If you have a party of five or more, a 72-hour notice cancellation is required.

Kenzo; 1339 Pearl St., Napa; 707-294-2049

How to Make a Reservation at La Toque



1 Michelin star

What’s the deal? La Toque, helmed by chef Ken Frank, is a French- and American-inspired fine dining establishment in the city of Napa. The restaurant is especially known for its annual January all-truffle menus and exceptional attention to wine. Guests can choose from three nightly menus: the nine-course Chef’s Table Menu; the five-course Vegetable Tasting Menu; or the Core Menu, which allows you to create your own four- or five-course menu.

How do I make a reservation? There are two ways to reserve your table at La Toque. The first is by using an online system called Tock, which requires you to build a profile to complete an online reservation. You can also call its reservationist after 2 p.m. daily at 707-257-5157. A $40 deposit per person is required when booking, which is applied toward your bill at the end of the meal. The deposit is nonrefundable if you cancel within 72 hours of your reservation time. La Toque’s website also has a robust reservations FAQ.

According to Ken Frank, executive chef and owner of La Toque, it’s always best to make reservations as soon as you know your travel plans in order to secure a table for your preferred time and date. Otherwise, a couple of weeks in advance is typically fine. Weekday reservations are even easier, usually only requiring a four- or five-day lead time.

Anything else to consider? Popular tables are number 4 (a corner booth for two people) and tables 7–10, which are close to the kitchen. But chef Frank’s favorite table is number 5—it’s U-shaped and has an excellent view of the dining room.

Walk-ins are accepted (you never know when there will be a last-minute cancellation), but don’t rely on those if you definitely want to dine there.

La Toque; 1314 McKinstry St., Napa; 707-257-5157

Photo by Trinette Reed/Auberge du Soleil The Michelin Guide gives one star to the food at Auberge; we give its view all three.

How to Make a Reservation at the Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil



1 Michelin star

What’s the deal? The view at Auberge du Soleil resort’s restaurant is so good that people would eat there even if the food were mediocre. Happily, it’s not. Since 1981, Auberge has been wowing diners with its classy new American fare and jaw-dropping vistas overlooking wine country. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as weekend brunch. Meals are à la carte or diners can try a six-course tasting menu.

How do I make a reservation? Reservations are available online at OpenTable or by calling 800-348-5406. The books open the first of each month for reservations starting two months afterwards. So on July 1, the restaurant will begin taking reservations for September. As with the other restaurants here, call as soon as you know what your plans are to secure a table at your preferred time and date.

Anything else to consider? The restaurant does take walk-ins. Also, the more casual bistro, which has the same incredible view, is first-come, first-serve, so if you can’t get a reservation at the main restaurant, head to the bistro instead.

Seating-wise, ask for a table on the deck; even if it’s a little chilly, heat lamps will keep you comfortable. Or, if you really prefer to stay inside, Sharon Wyatt, director of guest services, suggests a seat by the fireplaces or near a window. “There isn’t a table that has a bad view, though,” she says.

The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil; 180 Rutherford Hill Rd., Rutherford; 800-348-5406

How to Make a Reservation at Bouchon

1 Michelin star

What’s the deal? In 1998, four years after Thomas Keller opened The French Laundry (see below), he established the more casual bistro Bouchon, which serves up seasonal and homey French dishes such as roast chicken and steak frites, as well as a raw bar and late-night bites. Bouchon is open daily for lunch and dinner, along with brunch on weekends.

How do I make a reservation? Bouchon takes reservations up to two months out from the calendar date. You can book online at OpenTable, or call 707-944-8037 to speak with the reservationist. As with the rest of the pack, weekends fill up more quickly and it recommends reserving as soon as possible.

Anything else to consider? While you’re there, stop next door for some takeaway treats at Bouchon Bakery. Originally conceived to source exceptional bread for The French Laundry and Bouchon, it has taken on a life of its own, with other locations now in New York City and Las Vegas.

Bouchon; 6534 Washington St., Yountville; 707-944-8037

Photo by Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock Chefs work in the kitchen of The French Laundry in Yountville.

How to Make a Reservation at The French Laundry

3 Michelin stars

What’s the deal? Thomas Keller’s legendary French Laundry put Yountville—and Napa Valley—on the culinary map when it opened in 1994. The fine dining restaurant, located in an unassuming building on Washington Street, specializes in French cuisine, and it serves a nine-course Chef’s Tasting Menu and Vegetarian Tasting Menu daily for dinner; lunch is available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Not only has it earned a three-star rating from the Michelin Guide since 2007 (when the Bay Area was added to the guide listings) but it also earned the top spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in both 2003 and 2004.

How do I make a reservation? Given its stature in the culinary world, reservations at The French Laundry can be hard to get, but they are by no means impossible to land. The restaurant only accepts reservations on Tock. On the first day of every odd-numbered month, reservations are released at 10 a.m. PST for seatings two months in advance. So, July 1 means it is accepting reservations for September and October. Reservations fill up quickly, so the key is to be as ready as possible when the portal opens. The more flexible you are with seating times and dates, the better your chances of finding a table.

When you make a reservation, you also prepay for your meal (starting at $325 per person). You cannot cancel a reservation but you may transfer it. For reminders about the reservation release times, follow @_tfl_ on Instagram. The French Laundry does not accept walk-ins.