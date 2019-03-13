Savor Napa Valley Like a Master Sommelier

Acclaimed wine expert Andrea Robinson dishes about some of her favorite places to eat, shop, and taste wine in her adopted home.

When Andrea Robinson moved to her current Napa Valley home, one of the first things she noticed was the figs. “We have three or four different varieties right on our land,” says the award-winning master sommelier, writer, TV host, and longtime consultant for such major brands as Delta Air Lines, Macy’s, and Marriott. “The abundance makes me feel guilty sometimes. I’ll literally call people during the harvest season and say, ‘Come over and gorge on our figs!’” Robinson got her start in New York, where she scrapped an investment banking career for several roles in the wine industry, including a coveted dean position at the French Culinary Institute. But she has lived in Northern California since 2004 and doesn’t see herself leaving anytime soon—especially not when she feels that Napa Valley strikes such a perfect balance between high-class hospitality and a tight-knit community that keeps everything grounded in history and a love of the land itself. “We enjoy living in a place that many people treat as a vacation paradise,” says Robinson. “It’s work and play for us.” Robinson shared the places she loves best in her adopted home, from revelatory tasting rooms to one of the Golden State’s most pristine parks. Where to eat “There’s a high standard of ingredients, hospitality, and service here, but the dining scene is super chill. You don’t have to feel like you’re in food church and need to behave yourself. You can just relax and enjoy it. It feels really personal and authentic—more like you’re visiting friends than a business.” Courtesy of Auberge du Soleil At Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, enjoy a world-class meal in a setting that overlooks the valley. “Our go-to for special occasions is the bistro at Auberge du Soleil because it’s not special occasion pricing, but it has an incredible view, service, food, and wine. My husband proposed to me there. It’s been in the Valley for over 30 years, so it’s such a standard-bearer. They have one of the best burgers, for sure. You can pick one of several different kinds of cheese, but otherwise, it’s real simple. And there’s one of those classic frite cones alongside it—perfectly cut, to the exact chiseled measurement of the ones in France. They also do thin-crust, wood-fired flatbreads that are incredible—like a classic margherita and one with wild mushrooms—and have this local, ruffly spinach I’ve never seen anywhere else. It’s just a side of spinach, but it’s the best spinach in the world.

"One of the newer kids on the block is Farmstead, which is right in downtown St. Helena. I know it's kind of cliché, but they epitomize truly farm-to-table food; the garden's right there, and they have a huge olive grove right down the road. It's got this incredibly convivial atmosphere—always lively and busy and delicious. I love this unbelievable meatball they do as a kind of side. Then they have a great kale salad and a really good chicken cooked under a brick so the skin gets extra crispy. It's pretty awesome. Farmstead has an incredible wine list, too, mostly focused on California. It's interesting because they are owned by the Hall family, who also run the vineyards at Long Meadow Ranch. One of my favorites of theirs is a sauvignon blanc. And then they have a new property in the Anderson Valley making pinot noir, etc. [Co-owner] Chris Hall features their stuff, but spotlights all the neighbors too, which is nice. "Another newer spot is the restaurant at Brasswood. It's a really great location on Route 29. They do a fresh housemade mozzarella, and great soft-shell crab when it's in season—stuff you don't typically see on a lot of menus. They've also got an incredible duck bolognese that we often split with three or four people." Photo by Rachel Weill/AFAR Media The Restaurant at Meadowood is one of Napa Valley's three-starred Michelin restaurants. "One of the jewels in our crown, right up there with the The Restaurant at Meadowood and The French Laundry, is La Toque in downtown Napa. Ken Frank is the only chef I've ever met who sits down with his sommelier and wine staff and goes through the pairings for their tasting menu as a team. The other thing all of us adore him for is he's a truffle addict. He does a festival during the doldrums of the rainy season every year, bringing in truffles from classic regions but also supporting other sources like Tennessee and Oregon. He's also made the long-term commitment to try and make truffles work in Napa Valley. He actually got the right trees planted and seeded with spores, so who knows? Maybe one day we'll have Napa Valley truffles, too." Where to drink "Wine bars aren't that big of a thing here because tasting rooms offer a similar experience. You've got multiple different wines you can try, very often library selections that they'll dispense from a preservation system so you can get a really rare wine in a tasting portion. And they almost always have pairing opportunities with different types of food. "Trefethen Family is traditional—they just celebrated their 50th anniversary—but always at the top of their game in terms of innovation and hospitality. To me, it's a must-stop because they have a wide array of wine styles. One of Napa Valley's few rieslings, for example—which goes really well with Dungeness crab when it's in season—along with classics like cabernet and chardonnay. History is a huge part of its appeal, too, because it's the oldest gravity flow winery in the valley—pre-Prohibition, built in the 1880s."