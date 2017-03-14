How to Feel Good and Do Good on Your Next Hawaiian Vacation

As anyone who’s fallen in love with Hawaii knows, even during a quick visit, you’ll quickly start wanting to give back to the island chain. Luckily, that’s easy to do. Hawaii is home to a number of initiatives and companies that harness a craft to serve the greater good and to spread awareness of a certain cause, be it Hawaiian culture, history, or the environment. Of course, the tried-and-true beach cleanup sessions are always going on, but a new wave of local do-gooders has made it even easier to have your cake and eat it too—that is, to support the community at large while enjoying the tropical vacation you’d planned.



Dig Into Eco-Friendly Local Fare

When you’re looking for a restaurant to try, forgo Yelp in favor of another list: More than 100 establishments in Hawaii operate without the use of foam or plastic as part of the Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Restaurant Program. The goal is to eliminate the use of non-recyclable material, like plastic and foam, that typically ends up polluting the ocean and harming marine life. Go green with the breakfast sandwiches at Ed Kenney’s Kaimuki Superette in Honolulu, the garden-to-table vegetarian entrées at Ai Love Nalo in Waimanalo, or the beach sandwiches at Kalapawai Café in Kailua.



Toast to a Local Cause

Kailua’s newest neighborhood craft beer tasting room, Grace in Growlers, features a selection of locally brewed beers on tap and a bring-your-own-food philosophy. Even better, the tasting room was created by Tim and Holly Veling specifically as a way to fund and spread awareness of the ONEninetynine Initiative, which (among other things) provides laundry services to the homeless on the windward side. Some locals who frequent Grace in Growlers even go on to volunteer at the nonprofit. “Sometimes people will come on a Saturday to help with our laundry service, and then they’re back in here drinking beer again the next night,” says Tim Veling. “Which is the most amazing thing. It’s exactly what we’re trying to do here.”

Home of the Brave Brewing Photo by Will McGough

Go for a paddle with Hawaiian Paddle Sports Photo by Will McGough