If You’re Not Building Up Loyalty With This Travel Credit Card, You’re Missing Out

When Capital One launched the Venture X Rewards Credit Card in November 2021, few people would have bet on it challenging American Express and Chase in the premium credit card market. AmEx Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve had all the coveted travel perks, prime loyalty partnerships, and devoted cardholders, while AmEx Centurion Lounges were reinventing the upscale airport lounge experience. Capital One had straightforward rewards cards and memorable television commercials (shout-out to Jennifer Garner and Samuel L. Jackson). Then, the company spent serious money to enter the luxury segment with a bang—and the results have been impressive.

Today, Capital One has some of the best airport lounges in the country, a portfolio of luxury hotels bookable on its platform that includes many of the world’s finest properties, access to half a million vacation rentals through Capital One Travel, and a program that makes earning miles refreshingly easy.

It’s also managed something its competitors haven’t: keeping the Venture X annual fee at $395 over the past half-decade while AmEx Platinum and Sapphire Reserve have climbed to $895 and $795, respectively. Now, with the arrival of a dedicated Capital One Travel app in 2026, the company is making an even stronger case for converting the modern traveler to its growing travel ecosystem.

I’ve followed Capital One’s evolution closely since Venture X debuted and recently put its newest technology to the test during a trip to Greece. The experience gave me additional reasons to keep Venture X as the first card in my wallet and nurture my loyalty with Capital One.

A premium travel card without the premium price tag

For travelers who want high-end credit card perks but have reached their limit with ever-rising annual fees, Venture X is a sweet spot. Despite inflation, the $395 fee hasn’t budged since 2021. And unlike its increasingly expensive contemporaries, Venture X doesn’t require a complex calculus of dining credits, entertainment subscriptions, and shopping allowances to make the numbers work.

Venture X comes with a $300 annual Capital One Travel credit and 10,000 anniversary miles; those miles are worth $100 when redeemed toward eligible travel purchases. Use both and you’ve covered the annual fee. That leaves airport lounge access, luxury hotel privileges, travel protections, and everyday mileage earning as additional value. The catch is that the $300 credit must be used through Capital One Travel. For anyone who regularly books flights or hotels, that shouldn’t be a particularly difficult assignment.

There’s also a substantial incentive to sign up (as should always be the case with a premium card). Capital One regularly runs generous welcome promotions for new Venture X cardholders. At the time of writing, eligible applicants can earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months. That’s worth $750 toward eligible travel purchases (potentially considerably more through airline transfers). It’s a solid head start toward that next vacation.

Airport lounges that are among the best

The Capital One Lounge at JFK Airport is an impressive ode to New York’s hallmark cuisine. Courtesy of Capital One

I spend an unreasonable amount of time in airport lounges, and Capital One’s are among the few I actively look forward to visiting. American Express still has a significant advantage in the size of its proprietary Centurion Lounge network (with 16 domestically at press time), while Chase has made impressive strides with its Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounges (9 domestically at press time). But Capital One has established itself as a formidable competitor, arguably even a front-runner, especially when it comes to food and design.

My favorite is its 13,500-square-foot lounge at New York’s JFK, which opened in 2025 and feels more like a love letter to New York’s culinary institutions than an airport waiting room. There’s a proper bagel joint serving hand-rolled Ess-a-Bagels, coffee from Queens-based Bean & Bean, a Murray’s Cheese counter, and a sprawling bar with an impressive wine selection. Many dishes are prepared individually, including hot items ordered directly to your seat. Better still, it’s open 24 hours, a rarity in U.S. airports.

Capital One also operates four additional lounges at Dallas–Fort Worth, Denver, Washington Dulles, and Las Vegas, for a total of five current lounges with Charlotte in the pipeline. Its two Capital One Landings (bringing the grand total to seven lounges), developed with José Andrés Group, take a different approach. At Washington Reagan National and New York LaGuardia, the emphasis is on restaurant-style dining, with freshly prepared tapas and table service instead of a buffet setup.

Venture X cardholders receive complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and Landings, along with Priority Pass membership offering access to 1,900+ airport lounges and experiences worldwide.

Luxury hotels and half a million vacation rentals

Capital One has also become a serious player in luxury accommodations. Its Premier Collection, introduced in 2023 to compete with the AmEx Fine Hotels + Resorts platform, features a bevy of luxe properties, including Raffles London at the OWO, COMO Parrot Cay, Six Senses Kyoto, and the Peninsula Beijing. The portfolio isn’t as extensive as AmEx’s, which also guarantees 4 p.m. late checkout, but the selection includes many exceptional addresses.

Book an eligible Premier Collection hotel through Capital One Travel with Venture X and you’ll earn 10 points per dollar, plus daily breakfast for two, a $100 experience credit (toward incidentals on your hotel bill like F&B, spa, and more), complimentary Wi-Fi, and room upgrades, and early check-in, plus late checkout when available. There’s also the Lifestyle Collection, featuring upscale and boutique properties with a $50 experience credit (also toward incidentals) and potential upgrades.

But perhaps the biggest surprise is what Capital One has done with vacation rentals. When the company first expanded into premium homes in 2023, the selection numbered around 2,000. Today, Capital One Travel lists approximately 500,000 vacation rentals, including some in its Premier and Lifestyle Collections. That’s an enormous jump, opening possibilities well outside the conventional luxury hotel circuit. Think beachfront villas, mountain retreats, and multi-bedroom homes where families or friends can spread out without booking several hotel rooms. Some premium properties come with additional services and credits, while Venture X cardholders earn five miles per dollar on eligible vacation rental bookings. A week in a private villa can easily run into the thousands, so the mileage potential is considerable.

A new travel app that changes the game

Another travel app? Normally, I’d say no thanks. Between airline apps, hotel apps, booking platforms, and confirmation emails, my phone already has more than enough ways to manage a vacation. But the new standalone Capital One Travel app makes a convincing case for adding one more.

Available for iOS and Android, the app brings flights, hotels, rental cars, vacation rentals, activities, and miles into one place. Built on technology originally developed with Hopper, which Capital One has since brought in-house, it allows eligible cardholders to book travel, manage reservations, and receive real-time flight alerts and gate changes.

Beyond flights and hotels, travelers can book 150,000 activities worldwide, from food tours and cooking classes to sailing excursions and outdoor adventures. It even displays live capacity information and estimated wait times at Capital One Lounges and Landings, with digital wait lists for eligible visitors.

Simply put, it’s a one-stop shop for vacation planning and bookings. Once you start traveling, the interface adapts to prioritize the most relevant information as your trip progresses, with other details accessible through tabs and scrolling (like future flights, car rentals, activities, etc.).

Putting it all to the test—in Greece

Cushioned loungers line the dreamy pool at the One&Only Aesthesis, which is part of the Capital One Travel ecosystem. Photo by Rupert Peace

The best way to fully understand the scope of new credit card perks is to put them to the test firsthand. I used the Capital One Travel app on a September trip to Greece, where I stayed at two One&Only resorts in Capital One’s Premier Collection: One&Only Keá Island, an all-villa retreat overlooking the Aegean Sea, and One&Only Aesthesis, a beachfront resort on the Athens Riviera. (Side note: Both properties belong on any luxury traveler’s wish list, regardless of what credit card is involved.)

At each resort, I received complimentary room upgrades, while the $100 Premier Collection credits went toward dishes like mezze, spanakopita, and fresh branzino paired with equally memorable Greek wines at the on-site dining venues. Breakfast for two was included as well, a benefit that becomes especially valuable when a resort charges a small fortune for the first meal of the day (and especially at these properties, where breakfast is an eye-popping brunch spread with bubbles included).

The app proved its worth when I needed to keep track of everything. Instead of digging through emails for hotel confirmations, transportation arrangements, and excursion details, I could find the information in one clear itinerary. One afternoon’s plans involved a five-hour private catamaran sail along the Athens Riviera, complete with swimming, snorkeling, lunch, and wine. The excursion details and digital ticket were accessible alongside my other reservations directly within the app.

None of this is revolutionary on its own. Plenty of companies can book a hotel, arrange an activity, or send a flight notification. What surprised me was how well Capital One had connected the pieces on a single platform. According to its 2026 travel trends forecast, 81 percent of surveyed travelers expressed interest in a one-stop travel planning and booking site. After Greece, I can see why.

That said, I wouldn’t abandon the usual due diligence. Third-party bookings can complicate changes and cancellations. In such cases, you’ll have to go through Capital One Travel to get in touch with the airline or hotel and there could be a higher fee than if you had booked directly. Hotel loyalty members should also check whether they’ll forfeit points or elite benefits. While airline miles are still accrued through third-party platforms, hotels can be a mixed bag with allowing travelers to earn points if booking through a program like Capital One Travel that already provides elite-style perks. I will definitely use the app again, but perhaps not every time.

Why Venture X makes a great everyday card

Here’s something most travelers will appreciate almost as much as a great airport lounge: a credit card that doesn’t require a spreadsheet to maximize its earnings.

Venture X earns 2 points per dollar on every purchase, regardless of spending category. No rotating bonuses, no remembering which card earns more at supermarkets, restaurants, or gas stations, and no complicated strategy for everyday spending. It’s straightforward, with a few lucrative exceptions: Hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel earn 10 points per dollar, while eligible flights, vacation rentals, and activities earn 5.

Those miles are remarkably flexible. They transfer to participating airline and hotel loyalty programs, often at a 1:1 ratio, opening the door to international business- and first-class awards that can be worth far more than a cent per mile. If award availability is scarce or cash fares are unusually low, you can also use miles to cover eligible travel purchases at one cent each, including flights, hotels, activities, and other qualifying expenses booked outside Capital One Travel.

Is it time to make Capital One your primary travel card?

Five years ago, Capital One emerged as the underdog in premium travel credit cards. Today, it’s a serious contender, with a travel ecosystem that extends well past earning miles and redeeming them for flights. Venture X brings together the airport experience, luxury accommodations, vacation rentals, activities, and the technology to manage it all, while keeping the cost of entry surprisingly reasonable.

And that’s what makes the card worth considering, even if you’ve long been loyal to AmEx or Chase. After five years of watching that transformation, and putting the latest additions to the test, I’m no longer wondering whether Capital One belongs as a premium travel heavyweight. It does. The more interesting question now is whether Venture X deserves to be the first card in your wallet. It is in mine.