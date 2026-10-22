6 Essential Things to Know Before Visiting Antarctica

Penguins, leopard seals, whales, oceans of ice, and adventure all lure people to Antarctica. But traveling to Antarctica on an expedition cruise, like one with HX Expeditions, can seem like venturing into another world, especially for people who don’t consider themselves cruisers.

Anyone considering a trip to Antarctica likely wonders what it’s really like. Here are answers to a few of the most common questions travelers ask before an expedition cruise.

When is the best time of year to go to Antarctica?

February and March are typically good months for spotting whales in Antarctica; here, a humpback’s tail rises against an iceberg. Courtesy of HX Expeditions

The Antarctic season runs from late October through March—the austral summer—though each time of year is distinctive. Late October is springtime, when penguins court and nest amid pristine glaciers and icebergs. Penguin chicks generally hatch in December or January, so many wildlife lovers plan their trips around it.

The peak midsummer season is around January, which brings exceptionally long days and often the nicest weather (though Antarctic weather is notoriously temperamental). The end of the season, around February and March, is often one of the best times to see whales.

Which Antarctica itinerary is best for first-time visitors?

A longer expedition cruise can include locations like the Falkland Islands. Courtesy of HX Expeditions

When selecting an itinerary, consider how much time you have and what you would like to focus on. HX Expeditions has Antarctic expedition cruises ranging from 12 to 24 days.

The 12-day Highlights of Antarctica Expedition Cruise is popular with travelers who have limited time, focusing on the Antarctic Peninsula, its islands, and surrounding waters. The cruise line offers 33 departures of this itinerary between October 2026 and March 2028, so one will likely fit your schedule.

Travelers looking to venture deeper into Antarctica and South Georgia can choose from extended voyages like the 23-day In-depth Antarctica, Falklands & South Georgia Expedition or, starting in the 2028–29 season, the new 19-day Antarctica & South Georgia: Kingdoms of Ice and Wildlife expedition.

What makes South Georgia so special?

Penguins on South Georgia Island Courtesy of HX Expeditions

Dubbed the “Serengeti of the Southern Ocean,” South Georgia is an isolated island with no permanent population beyond a small government and research presence. It was a sealing and whaling hub for more than a century, and today it’s a protected reserve home to millions of penguins and other wildlife.

Beyond being a breeding site for massive penguin colonies, the island supports large populations of fur and elephant seals and abundant birdlife, including albatrosses. Sir Ernest Shackleton is also buried at Grytviken, a former whaling station.

How do I get to Antarctica?

Many itineraries involve passing through Ushuaia, Argentina. Courtesy of Kay Fochtmann/HX Expeditions

Traveling to Antarctica involves passing through a gateway city in South America. Depending on the itinerary, this stop is most commonly either Buenos Aires, Argentina, or Santiago, Chile, though some trips that include South Georgia and the Falkland Islands also use Montevideo, Uruguay, as a gateway.

Beginning with the 2028–29 season, Stanley in the Falkland Islands will also serve as a gateway to Antarctica—the first time in more than a decade that a major cruise company has used it as one—with HX’s In-Depth Antarctica, Falklands & South Georgia Expedition. Starting in Stanley allows travelers to experience the Falklands, South Georgia, and Antarctica in a shorter timeframe.

These cities make it easy to spend a few days—or longer—exploring another continent while transiting to and from Antarctica. Most trips will include a charter flight from one of the gateway cities to or from Punta Arenas, Chile, or Ushuaia, Argentina, providing even more opportunities for exploration.

Then, once you board the hybrid battery-powered ship, it’s time to transit the legendary Drake Passage, which usually takes about two days. The passage is also prime seabird territory. HX Expeditions’ ships are custom-built with hulls designed for maximum stability and a more comfortable ride.

What will I do all day?

Explore the icy Antarctic landscape in small boats on your expedition. Courtesy of Kay Fochtmann/HX Expeditions

An HX Expeditions Antarctica cruise means an array of activities, on and off the ship. You can participate in guided hikes, Zodiac cruising and landings, wildlife viewing, snowshoeing, and more.

HX Expeditions runs expedition cruising’s most extensive kayaking and camping program, with opportunities for up to 60 guests to camp per night and two different options (an “under the stars and Midnight Sun” bivvy bag or a tent). Guests can choose either inflatable kayaks within a designated area or traditional hard-shell kayaks. Hop in a Science Boat to collect data for research, attend onboard lectures, or join in field visits with experts like ornithologists, geologists, and marine biologists.

Return from adventures ashore to the comfort of the ship. Spend the afternoon soaking in a hot tub, taking a dip in the pool, unwinding in the sauna or spa, or recharging in the gym. Guests can also dine at one of several restaurants or linger over a cocktail in the panoramic Explorer Lounge, watching passing icebergs and Antarctica’s ever-changing scenery.

How is an expedition cruise to Antarctica different from a traditional cruise?

Enjoy scenic sailing from the deck of HX’s hybrid battery-powered ships. Courtesy of Tuan Lam/HX Expeditions

Expedition cruising differs markedly from a traditional cruise. HX Expeditions traces its roots to 1896 and focuses on exploration, conservation, science, and education. The cruise line has more than 20 years of experience in Antarctica and is one of the most seasoned operators in the destination.

An industry leader in sustainability, HX operates two hybrid vessels in Antarctica. The MS Roald Amundsen is the world’s first battery-hybrid-powered ship, reducing fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent, and the MS Fridtjof Nansen is the latest in the custom-built fleet.

Scientists, expedition leaders, and a variety of experts will accompany you on the journey, thanks to HX Expeditions’ “Basecamp at Sea” approach. A rotating schedule lets some guests hike or snowshoe on land while others go Zodiac cruising and kayaking, all between expert lectures and other activities.

HX Expeditions also has the industry’s largest science program, with hands-on facilities and extensive programming. Travelers can hear renowned experts giving lectures and even participate in Citizen Science. HX Expeditions guests contribute data—more than 30,000 observations per year—to iNaturalist, Happywhale, eBird, Secchi Disk Study, and Cloud Observer.

The cruise line also donates more than 1,650 cruise nights each year to scientists who collect data on board, so guests can travel alongside scientists conducting critical research on everything from whales to phytoplankton. Last season, 2,307 guests took the University of Tasmania’s award-winning “Introduction to Antarctica” learning module, yet another way that guests come home knowing the continent.