New Orleans Is the Latest Airport to Allow Unticketed Visitors Through Security

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has become the latest U.S. airport to allow unticketed visitors to go through security. The move comes just one month after the opening of the new terminal at the New Orleans airport, which has provided the city with a much-needed new transportation hub, plus an impressive showcase of some of the foodie town’s most celebrated chefs.



As of December 4, the MSY Guest Pass allows the nonflying public to indulge in the new dining venues alongside their flying counterparts.

The $1 billion terminal features 40 retail stores throughout the terminal, including some standout dining venues such as Leah’s Kitchen, an homage to the late, self-taught Creole chef Leah Chase, and MoPho from chef Michael Gulotta, which marries southern favorites with Vietnamese standards.

The MSY Guest Pass allows access to the postsecurity area in the new terminal seven days a week between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. There will be a limit of 50 visitors per day, Monday through Friday, and 100 visitors per day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Interested visitors must sign up online up to 24 hours before their visit. On the day of their visit, they must then go to the customer service desk on the first level of the main terminal between doors two and three to pick up their pass.

