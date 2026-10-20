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The Perfect Way to Combine Reno and Lake Tahoe

Hike along alpine lakes, hit the beach, and paddle the Truckee River, then return to Reno for restaurants, breweries, and live music.
October 20, 2026
A meadow full of wildflowers overlooking Reno

A meadow full of wildflowers overlooking Reno

Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

From Reno’s high-desert landscape to the famously clear water and pine-scented slopes of Lake Tahoe, this eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada makes it easy to combine city life with the outdoors. In the stories and videos below, local experts share their favorite ways to experience the Reno Tahoe region, from hiking and fishing to family adventures and standout restaurants and art and culture experiences.

The Truckee River runs through downtown Reno, with a Riverwalk linking cafés, galleries, parks, and shops. Beyond the city, hiking and biking trails climb into the foothills, while nearby attractions like Virginia City and Mount Rose offer kid-friendly detours.

One of my favorite things about living in Reno my whole life is the distinct nature of the four seasons … there’s always something special and unique to do.
—Haley Stempeck, co-owner of Casale’s Halfway Club and fourth-generation Reno Tahoe resident

Reno and Tahoe are close enough that you don’t have to choose between them. The drive to Lake Tahoe’s North Shore takes about 45 minutes and brings you to sandy beaches, rocky coves, and parks such as Sand Harbor.

In summer, you can kayak, paddleboard, or spend the day at the beach. Winter brings skiing, snowshoeing, and serene views of snow-capped peaks reflected in the water. After a day outdoors, Reno’s restaurants, breweries, casinos, and live music round out the day.

Stand-up paddleboarders on Lake Tahoe
Outdoor Adventure
A Fly-Fishing Guide’s Favorite Corners of Reno Tahoe
Fish or swim in Pyramid Lake, stroll along Reno’s Riverwalk District, and get a massage at Spa Toscana.
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Playing in the snow in Reno Tahoe
Family Travel
Four Generations Deep, This Reno Family Knows Where to Take the Kids
Casale’s Halfway Club co-owner and lifelong Reno local shares her go-to spots for family trips, from snowy mountain days to lake beaches
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Reno skyline on a sunny day with the mountains in the background
Food + Drink
What a Reno Restaurant Owner Eats on His Days Off
Travis Stehman of Centro Bar and Kitchen shares his go-to spots for Basque family dinners, global flavors, and craft cocktails.
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An audience watches two people on stage at an outdoor theater on the lakeshore surrounded by trees at a performance at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
Art + Culture
Why This City Is Full of Burning Man Sculptures
A Reno artist shares how Burning Man’s leftover art, Indigenous traditions, and Sierra Nevada scenery shape the region’s creative scene.
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Presented by Visit Reno Tahoe