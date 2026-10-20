The Perfect Way to Combine Reno and Lake Tahoe

From Reno’s high-desert landscape to the famously clear water and pine-scented slopes of Lake Tahoe, this eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada makes it easy to combine city life with the outdoors. In the stories and videos below, local experts share their favorite ways to experience the Reno Tahoe region, from hiking and fishing to family adventures and standout restaurants and art and culture experiences.

The Truckee River runs through downtown Reno, with a Riverwalk linking cafés, galleries, parks, and shops. Beyond the city, hiking and biking trails climb into the foothills, while nearby attractions like Virginia City and Mount Rose offer kid-friendly detours.

One of my favorite things about living in Reno my whole life is the distinct nature of the four seasons … there’s always something special and unique to do. —Haley Stempeck, co-owner of Casale’s Halfway Club and fourth-generation Reno Tahoe resident

Reno and Tahoe are close enough that you don’t have to choose between them. The drive to Lake Tahoe’s North Shore takes about 45 minutes and brings you to sandy beaches, rocky coves, and parks such as Sand Harbor.

In summer, you can kayak, paddleboard, or spend the day at the beach. Winter brings skiing, snowshoeing, and serene views of snow-capped peaks reflected in the water. After a day outdoors, Reno’s restaurants, breweries, casinos, and live music round out the day.