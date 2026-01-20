Is the Las Vegas Airport Getting a Glow-Up? New Chase, Capital One, and Amex Lounges Signal a Fancier Era

For years, Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas has been better known for simply getting travelers in and out than for wowing them once they were airside. Compared to other major hubs in cities like New York, Los Angeles, or Dallas, its lounge and amenity lineup has traditionally felt a bit thin—surprising for a destination known worldwide for its dazzling entertainment, luxury resorts, and impressive culinary offerings.

That’s now changing, and quickly. Credit card issuers aren’t tiptoeing into Las Vegas—they’re going all in. Over the past year, two major players, Chase Sapphire and Capital One, have opened impressive new lounges at LAS, while American Express, which already operates a Centurion Lounge there, has announced plans for a second lounge concept, Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge, that will open sometime in 2026.

The result is a rare credit card–lounge trifecta: Las Vegas is now the second U.S. airport to host lounges from American Express, Capital One, and Chase Sapphire—the other being New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The trio signals a shift not only in how issuers view Vegas as a destination, but also in how aggressively they’re competing for space in travelers’ wallets.

“Credit card issuers want to have lounges where their customers are, and where potential high spending customers are,” Gary Leff, a travel expert and the founder of the View from the Wing, told Afar. “The Las Vegas airport isn’t home to that many locals that fit the bill, relative to many of the other cities with bank lounges, but it’s a destination where their cardmembers go.”

Ben Schlappig, an airline expert and founder of the One Mile at a Time airline news site, also noted that Las Vegas is a market that isn’t dominated by any one airline, and it gets visitors from all over the country.

“The goal with these credit card lounges isn’t just to serve existing cardmembers, but it’s also to hope that the existence of lounges will get people to sign up for credit cards,” Schlappig says. “So when one card issuer opens a lounge, and it’s not a megahub for any one airline, then we typically see other issuers follow suit as well.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new Capital One and Chase Sapphire lounges in Las Vegas—and what’s coming next.

Velvet seating and vibrant art bring Vegas vibes to the new Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Harry Reid International Airport. Courtesy of Chase

The new Chase Sapphire Lounge in Las Vegas

The newer of the two recent lounge openings, Chase Sapphire’s Las Vegas outpost (officially called Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club) is a two-story, 5,390-square-foot space that opened on December 3, 2025. It is located post-security in Terminal 1, Concourse C (near Gate C23).

Food is central to the experience. Chase partnered with Momofuku (the restaurant concept from acclaimed chef David Chang that also has a venue within the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, on the Strip) to develop a rotating menu that includes dishes like an egg-and-cheese bao, spicy cucumber salad, a pork bun with a side of crispy nori sidewinder potatoes, and coconut rice pudding.

Chase has partnered with Momofuku to create bar bites like a pork bun with a side of crispy nori sidewinder potatoes. Courtesy of Chase

For beverages, the lounge leaned into partnerships with known brands. Coffee comes from Nevada-based Dark Moon Coffee Roasters, while the wine list is curated in partnership with Parcelle, a New York–based wine bar. A selection of locally inspired signature cocktails includes the Lucky 1700 (a twist on a classic gimlet with agave nectar and activated charcoal) or the Ready Set Go (vodka mixed with an apricot-flavored energy drink).

One of the most exciting aspects of the Las Vegas lounge is Chase Sapphire’s first-ever champagne parlor. On the second floor, it offers bar-cart service with champagne pours, mimosas, and seasonal spritzes delivered directly to your seat, plus nibbles like dried kiwi slices, parmesan crisps, and champagne gummy bears.

Other amenities include high-speed Wi-Fi and a wide range of seating options with views of locally curated art.

Need to get some work done before takeoff? Head to one of the phone booths in the Capital One lounge in Terminal D. Courtesy of Capital One

The Chase Sapphire Lounge at LAS is open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those with a Chase Sapphire Reserve card, J.P. Morgan Reserve card, or The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card have free access for themselves and up to two guests. Additional guests cost $27 per person.

The Capital One Lounge in Las Vegas

Capital One’s 8,200-square-foot Las Vegas lounge opened on February 21, 2025, in the Concourse D atrium (near Gate D50).

The space prioritizes speed and flexibility. In Las Vegas, that shows up in a substantial grab-and-go offering near the entrance (including a range of salads, sandwiches, and salty snacks) alongside plated small dishes (such as caviar-topped deviled eggs, a lemon herb chicken and farro bowl, and homemade strawberry Pop-Tarts).

Signature cocktails were developed in collaboration with well-known Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs and Rye, and the lounge pours a house beer from Las Vegas Brewing Company. Most of the cocktail names have special meaning to Sin City; the Cop in a Raincoat, for example, is a line from Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Bartenders will also make the rounds throughout the day with a special bar cart, dolling out shakeratos (a shaker coffee-based beverage) during the morning and champagne at sunset. A full espresso bar and self-serve nonalcoholic drinks round out the setup.

The Capital One lounge in Las Vegas rolls out drink carts for serving up table-side shaken iced espressos. Courtesy of Capital One

Also expect a mix of comfortable seating, workspaces (there are two phone booths with a desk and chair, which guests can reserve at the front desk), high-speed Wi-Fi, large-scale art installations from local artists, and a dedicated relaxation room with a nap pod for those who need to power down before boarding.

The Capital One Lounge at LAS is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Holders of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One Venture X Business receive unlimited complimentary access to any Capital One Lounge, while non-cardholders can enter the lounge for a rate of $90 per visit.

Up next: Amex’s Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge

In 2025, American Express announced a second lounge in Las Vegas, dubbed Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge, that is scheduled to open at LAS sometime in 2026. It will be yet another premium option aimed at travelers who have a short window between security and boarding; it’s meant to be a quick-stop lounge, accessible to travelers only 90 minutes before their flight. Amex has been tight-lipped about what it will entail but has said it will focus on small plates and craft cocktails.