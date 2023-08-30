A Guide to Every AmEx Centurion Airport Lounge in the United States

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Centurion Lounges are the signature airport lounges of American Express, free of charge to those with select premium American Express cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express (annual fee $695, see rates and fees). Like most airport lounges, they promise electrical outlets aplenty, high-speed Wi-Fi, personal workspaces, large flat screen TVs, premium bars, and more. But unlike most airport lounges, these glam spaces will make you want to arrive a few hours before departure so you can linger as long as possible.

To start, each Centurion Lounge features noteworthy food presentations created by local celebrity chefs. At every outpost, noted mixologist Jim Meehan has engineered cocktails that speak to the host city while renowned wine authority Anthony Giglio has handpicked wines for the destination. Work, relaxation, and dining spaces have all been thoughtfully designed, while some lounges have shower suites and others have spas offering complimentary treatments.

There are currently 24 Centurion Lounge locations globally, with 13 in the United States and 11 internationally. Here, we give you the rundown on the former, including where to find them, which terminals have access to them, and key amenities to look forward to.

Centurion Lounges in the United States accessible from all gates

At some airports, all terminals are connected airside, meaning that after passing through security once, you can access the airport in full, including the Centurion Lounges. Below are the Centurion Lounges you can enjoy regardless of airline flown or your designated gate.

Inside the Centurion Lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina Courtesy of American Express

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), North Carolina

Location: Between Concourses D & E, mezzanine level, near the airport’s central atrium

Opening hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Local flavors: Enjoy Southern-inspired modern cuisine from Gregory Collier of Leah & Louise fame. Don’t miss the cheddar cheese stone-ground grits, available at all mealtimes.

To drink: Cheery Cola, a sweet mix of Copper & Kings American Brandy, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, and Cheerwine

Standout feature: Abstract paintings by artist Charlotte native Amanda Moody

Near the workstation at the DFW Centurion Lounge is an Exhale mini spa. Courtesy of American Express

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Location: Terminal D, across from D12; the lounge can be reached from any other terminal via the Skylink train.

Opening hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local flavors: Enjoy Southwestern cuisine by Dean Fearing, the chef at Fearing’s at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas. His Texas mole with chicken and jalapeño cream corn will have you returning to the buffet line, over and over.

To drink: Tex Mex, a heady mix of Tito’s vodka, Cabeza Blanco tequila, corn, honey, lime, and jalapeño

Standout feature: An Exhale spa offers complimentary 12-minute massages.

Denver International Airport (DEN), Colorado

Location: Concourse C, Mezzanine Level, near Gate C46; Concourse C is accessible by train from Terminals A and B.

Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local flavors: Check out the oh-so-Denver craft beer bar, and feast on Northern Italian cuisine from Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, owner of popular Denver restaurants Frasca Food and Wine, Tavernetta, and Sunday Vinyl. Try the girini di pasta, a spelt pasta with guanciale, zucchini, rosemary, and Montasio cheese.

To drink: Cold Byrrh, an unlikely but awesome combination of Avery Liliko’I Kepolo wheat beer, Byrrh Grand Quinquina, and Leopold Brothers Mountain Blackberry Liqueur

Standout features: Live action chef station, pool table, and game room

Take a seat at the bar and order a special cocktail at the IAH Centurion Lounge. Courtesy of American Express

George Bush Intercontinental (IAH), Houston, Texas

Location: Terminal D, accessible via elevators near Gate D12; Terminal D is accessible airside via the upper-level Skyway train, not the lower-level Subway train, which connects terminals outside of security.

Opening hours: 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Local flavors: Indulge in vegetable-forward cooking by James Beard Award–winning chef Justin Yu, owner of Houston restaurant Theodore Rex. Try the beets, assembled with savory granola, spiced yogurt, and parsley.

To drink: Desert Oasis, a refreshing but potent blend of Siete Leguas Reposado Tequila, grapefruit juice, Cointreau, and Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

Standout feature: A health and wellness space in partnership with Calm, the sleep and meditation app

The dining room at the Philadelphia Centurion Lounge is decorated in calming blues and white. Courtesy of American Express

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Pennsylvania

Location: Terminal A West, by Gate A14; Terminal A West is connected to Terminal A East as well as Terminals B, C, D, and E post-security by a series of walkways and shuttle buses.

Opening hours: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Local flavors: Four-time James Beard Award–winning Israeli chef Michael Solomonov conceptualized the menu with the likes of challah French toast with tahina and dates for breakfast and kale tabbouleh with apples and pomegranate at lunch and dinner.

To drink: Liberty Bell Ringer, a mix of Botanist Gin, lemon juice, Bitter Truth Apricot Brandy, simple syrup, and a dash of Peychaud’s Bitters

Standout feature: Floor-to-ceiling glass windows with prime views of the runway action

Three times bigger than the original, Amex’s revamped Seattle Centurion Lounge offers a full-service coffee bar and views of the Olympic Mountains. Courtesy of American Express

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Location: Central Terminal, mezzanine level

Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local flavors: Discover “Seattle Soul’’ cuisine by chef Kristi Brown, owner and chef of Seattle-based restaurant Communion. Try the “Peach Cobbla’ French Toast” with brown sugar and cinnamon at breakfast and the “Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad” at lunch or dinner.

To drink: Joe Sheridan Special, an sweet, invigorating mix of espresso, Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey, Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao, and Wilderton Earthen

Standout features: This lounge tripled in size following a 2023 renovation. Keep an eye open for artwork by Haitian American mixed-media artist Harold Caudio and scenic views of the Olympic Mountains.

Centurion Lounges in the U.S. accessible to specific terminals and gates

At other airports, the locations of TSA security checkpoints prevent some terminals and gates from connecting with others, restricting lounge access to those flying from specific terminals and gates. Below are the Centurion Lounges for which you’ll need to check your gate and terminal before making the executive decision of arriving early (or purposely opting for a long layover).

The dining area at the Las Vegas Centurion Lounge Courtesy of American Express

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), Las Vegas, Nevada

Location: Concourse D, opposite Gate D1; the concourse is accessible from Terminal 1 or Terminal 3 via the transit system but not Terminal 2.

Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Local flavor: Relish seasonal fare by Kim Canteenwalla, chef-owner of Honey Salt in Las Vegas. Don’t miss the mac and cheese with black kale and Anaheim chiles.

To drink: Bison & Bear, a fab cocktail of Żubrówka Bison Grass Vodka, Contratto Bianco Vermouth, Barenjager Honey Liqueur, and lemon juice

Standout feature: This is the first-ever Centurion Lounge, which opened in 2013. AmEx expanded it in 2020, increasing its footprint from nearly 9,000 square feet to over 13,400 square feet.

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York City

Location: Terminal 4, on the same level as TSA checkpoints, directly to the left after passing through security. Only accessible for flights departing from Terminal 4 (and not JFK’s five other active terminals).

Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local flavors: Feast on international fare by Uruguayan-born, NYC-based chef Ignacio Mattos, best known for his Michelin-starred restaurant Estela. Try the fried maitake mushroom “po’boy” with chipotle mayo and pickles on a brioche bun.

To drink: Port in a Storm, a mix of rye whiskey, vermouth, Noval Black Port, and Hella Aromatic Bitters

Standout features: A speakeasy plus a specialty coffee bar are among the wow-factor trappings of this two-story, 15,000-square-foot lounge.

LaGuardia Airport (LGA), New York City

Location: Terminal B, post-security, fourth floor; Terminal B is not connected to Terminal A or C.

Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

Local flavors: Experience French-tinged, Indonesian-influenced cuisine by Cedric Vongerichten, chef and co-owner of Manhattan favorite Wayan. Don’t miss the chicken wings balado with chile tomato sauce, pickled cucumber, and Thai basil.

To drink: Lower East Cider, a mix of Good Vodka, Cyril Zangs Cider Eau De Vie, and Dolin Blanc Vermouth

Standout feature: Save room for multiple helpings of Vongerichten’s moist banana bread with caramelized banana and toffee sauce.

The Moonrise Tranquility Room at the LAX Centurion Lounge is designed to control light exposure and reduce jet lag. Courtesy of American Express

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California

Location: Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT). Though TBIT mostly serves international passengers, it’s accessible airside to Terminals 4–8 by a terminal connector walkway and Terminals 2 and 3 by airside bus (drop-off point is Gate 146 at TBIT). There is no airside access from Terminal 1.

Opening hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local flavors: Enjoy California cuisine by James Beard Outstanding Chef award winner, cookbook author, and restaurateur Nancy Silverton. In the morning, get your fix of avocado toast, served on country bread with garlic mayonnaise, coriander, and lemon. At lunch and dinner, load up on gem salad with fresh herbs and lemon vinaigrette.

To drink: Maliblue Lagoon is a next-gen piña colada with Banks 5 Island Rum, coconut water, pineapple and lime juice, and blue curaçao.

Standout features: Relax in the Sunrise and Moonrise rooms, designed to control light exposure and reduce jet lag. Ogle trippy, kaleidoscopic works by Los Angeles–based muralist Danielle Garza, aka “Ellierex.”

>> Read more about the LAX Centurion Lounge

The entrance to the Miami International Airport Centurion Lounge Courtesy of American Express

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Location: Concourse D, near Gate D12, on the fourth floor. Concourse D, which mainly serves American Airlines, is its own terminal and not connected airside to other terminals.

Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local flavors: Dine on international cuisine by James Beard Award–winning chef and TV personality Michelle Bernstein. In the morning, be sure to try the lemon ricotta pancakes with creamy lemon curd and fresh raspberries.

To drink: 305 Special, a balanced blend of Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, Aperol, lime juice, and grapefruit juice

Standout feature: An Exhale Spa offers complimentary 12-minute massages.

Dark blue tiles and brass light fixtures set a relaxing mood at the Phoenix Centurion Lounge bar. Courtesy of American Express

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Arizona

Location: Terminal 4 across from Gate B22 on the upper level; PHX’s other main terminal, Terminal 3, does not connect to Terminal 4 airside.

Opening hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Local flavors: Delight in Mexican cuisine by chef Doug Robson of Gallo Blanco and Otro Café fame. Get a big plate of the pollo asado, citrus marinated chicken, slow roasted with a tamarind glaze.

To drink: Diamondback is a mix of Arizona Distilling Park Rye Whiskey, Laird’s Apple Brandy, and Green Chartreuse

Standout feature: Next to this Centurion lounge is sister lounge, Escape Lounge at PHX, to handle overflow from the Centurion Lounge. Note, however, you can’t enter both on the same day (so no waiting in Escape until Centurion overcrowding dissipates).

The new bar inside the recently expanded Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport Courtesy of American Express / Brad Feinknopf

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Location: Terminal 3, Adjacent Gate F1/F2; this lounge is accessible airside only from Terminal 3 and from International Terminal G.

Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Local flavors: Savor heritage cuisine by James Beard Award–nominated chef Ravi Kapur with dishes that speak to his multi-cultural (Hawaiian, Chinese, Indian) roots and demonstrate why his Liholiho Yacht Club and Louie’s Gen-Gen Room are such big hits in San Francisco. Try the wild rice and coconut soup.

To drink: Sip a 2020 Oberon Red Merlot from Napa Valley plus a number of other wines featured at the dedicated Napa Valley winetasting area

Standout feature: This lounge doubled in size in 2022, now measuring an impressive 16,000 square feet. Admire original San Francisco–inspired paintings by Taiwanese American artist Tracie Cheng.

>> Read more about how to get in and the international locations in AFAR’s Essential Guide to AmEx Centurion Lounges

While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.