The Best Credit Cards for Transferring Points to Airline and Hotel Partners

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While airline- or hotel-specific credit cards earn rewards in just one loyalty program, a handful of cards give you much more flexibility, enabling you to earn points that you can transfer to dozens of airline and hotel programs—often at a 1:1 rate—unlocking better value, more choices, and access to top-tier travel experiences. Below, we focus on the four best programs for airline and hotel transfers to unpack what they offer, how they compare, and which can best help you achieve your specific travel goals.

The four best credit card point programs for air and hotel transfers

Each card issuer has its own points currency that you can earn through specific cards. If you’re not using one of these, you’re likely not earning transferable points.



Amex Membership Rewards (e.g., American Express® Gold Card, see rates and fees; and The Platinum Card® from American Express, see rates and fees)

Capital One Miles (e.g,. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card)

Chase Ultimate Rewards (e.g., Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve®)

Citi ThankYou Points (e.g., Citi Strata Premier℠ Card)



It’s important to know that these programs are always evolving. New airline and hotel partners are added, some are removed, and transfer ratios change from time to time. Some updates are simple: Capital One recently added JetBlue TrueBlue as a transfer partner. Easy enough. However, most are trickier. Case in point: AmEx, Capital One, Chase, and Citi all have British Airways as a transfer partner. British Airways’ points currency is called Avios, and it’s the same points currency as several other airlines, including Iberia, Qatar Airways, and Aer Lingus. Since Avios can be moved freely between these airline programs, you only need one partner (like British Airways) on the credit card side to access them all. Recently, Finnair adopted Avios as its point currency, too. This means that while Finnair may not be listed as a direct transfer partner to most credit cards, you can still bank points with it by first transferring your credit card points to British Airways Avios and then transferring your Avios on BA’s website to Finnair Avios. Did we lose you?

Another more complex example: Despite the impending merger between Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airline s , American Express remains a partner with Hawaiian Airlines until June 30, 2025. So between now and then, you have a backdoor into Alaska Airlines’ mileage program (and its highly coveted miles). Transfer from AmEx to Hawaiian. Then link your Hawaiian and Alaska accounts, transfer within, and voila!

These kinds of nuances matter when assessing how far your points can take you—especially as you weigh which credit card program aligns best with your travel goals. So, let’s take a closer look at which cards transfer to which airline and hotel loyalty programs, starting with reviews of each card and followed by an at-a-glance comparison chart below.

Comparing transfer power

Review: American Express Membership Rewards

Air travel transfers: Of the four programs, American Express Membership Rewards offers the widest variety of airline partners: 18 are officially listed, and there’s effective access to Finnair via Avios. Notably, ANA Mileage Club and Delta SkyMiles remain exclusive to Amex among the major issuers, giving travelers access to both Japanese and domestic redemptions. Unfortunately, Amex does charge a fee to transfer points to domestic airline partners while other card issuers do not.

Of the four programs, American Express Membership Rewards offers the widest variety of airline partners: 18 are officially listed, and there’s effective access to Finnair via Avios. Notably, ANA Mileage Club and Delta SkyMiles remain exclusive to Amex among the major issuers, giving travelers access to both Japanese and domestic redemptions. Unfortunately, Amex does charge a fee to transfer points to domestic airline partners while other card issuers do not. Hotel transfers: Amex partners with Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, and Choice Privileges. For those with premium travel ambitions, The Platinum Card from American Express grants elite status in both Bonvoy and Hilton Honors, which effectively sweetens the transfer deal. Not only will you have points in these programs but when you use them, in Hilton Honors for example, you also will be eligible for perks like late checkout, upgrades (availability dependent), and a daily food and beverage credit at select properties.



Review: Capital One Miles

Air travel transfers: In recent years, Capital One Miles has matured into a serious contender, especially after shifting nearly all of its transfer ratios to 1:1. Its list of partners includes many of the same international carriers found with other programs (e.g., Air France, Avianca, Turkish, Emirates), as well as unique additions like Virgin Red and TAP Air Portugal. That said, Capital One’s transfer rate to its newest partner, JetBlue, is subpar: 1 Capital One mile to 0.6 JetBlue TrueBlue points.

In recent years, Capital One Miles has matured into a serious contender, especially after shifting nearly all of its transfer ratios to 1:1. Its list of partners includes many of the same international carriers found with other programs (e.g., Air France, Avianca, Turkish, Emirates), as well as unique additions like Virgin Red and TAP Air Portugal. That said, Capital One’s transfer rate to its newest partner, JetBlue, is subpar: 1 Capital One mile to 0.6 JetBlue TrueBlue points. Hotel transfers: Capital One Miles runs a bit weak on the hotel side, with only Wyndham and Choice hotels, but we are hopeful that Capital One will continue to expand its reach.

Review: Chase Ultimate Rewards

Air travel transfers: Chase’s list includes key U.S. carriers, such as United, Southwest, and JetBlue, along with international options like Singapore Airlines, Emirates, and Air France/KLM.



Chase’s list includes key U.S. carriers, such as United, Southwest, and JetBlue, along with international options like Singapore Airlines, Emirates, and Air France/KLM. Hotel transfers: Chase Ultimate Rewards excels when it comes to hotel loyalty programs, particularly for travelers who like Hyatt. It remains the only issuer with access to World of Hyatt (widely regarded as the most rewarding hotel points currency), along with Marriott Bonvoy and IHG One Rewards. While the airline list is slightly shorter than Amex’s, the domestic coverage and its Hyatt partnership give it an edge for travelers whose redemptions skew toward U.S.-based brands or luxury hotel stays.

Review: Citi ThankYou Points

Air travel transfers: Citi ThankYou Points, earned primarily through the Citi Premier® Card, sit somewhere in the middle. The program boasts a solid group of international airline partners (Avianca, Turkish, Qatar, Etihad, and more) and is the only one besides Capital One to partner with Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles, a lesser-known program for great Star Alliance award bookings.



Citi ThankYou Points, earned primarily through the Citi Premier® Card, sit somewhere in the middle. The program boasts a solid group of international airline partners (Avianca, Turkish, Qatar, Etihad, and more) and is the only one besides Capital One to partner with Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles, a lesser-known program for great Star Alliance award bookings. Hotel transfers: Citi has also quietly built out a niche hotel lineup with unique partners: It’s the only program with I Prefer Hotel Rewards and Leaders Club, appealing to travelers who book boutique or luxury independent properties. While it lacks heavy hitters like Hyatt or Hilton, its diversity of partners makes it a flexible alternative.

Points transfer ratios at a glance

Here’s how all four of these credit card programs compare in terms of partners and transfer ratios when it comes to domestic and international airline loyalty programs.

Loyalty Program

Amex

Capital One

Chase

Citi

Domestic Airlines

Delta SkyMiles

1:1

Hawaiian Airlines

1:1

JetBlue TrueBlue

1:0.8

1:0.6

1:1

1:1

Southwest Rapid Rewards

1:1

United MileagePlus

1:1

International Airlines

ANA Mileage Club

1:1

Aer Lingus AerClub (Avios)

1:1

1:1

1:1

1:1

Aeromexico Club Premier

1:1.6

1:1

1:1

Air Canada Aeroplan

1:1

1:1

1:1

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

1:1

1:1

1:1

1:1

Avianca LifeMiles

1:1

1:1

1:1

British Airways Executive Club (Avios)

1:1

1:1

1:1

1:1

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

1:1

1:1

1:1

Emirates Skywards

1:1

1:1

1:1

1:1

Etihad Guest

1:1

1:1

1:1

EVA Air 1:0.75 1:1 Finnair Plus (Avios)

1:1

1:1

1:1

1:1

Iberia Plus (Avios)

1:1

1:1

1:1

1:1

Qantas Frequent Flyer

1:1

1:1

1:1

Qatar Airways Privilege Club (Avios)

1:1

1:1

1:1

1:1

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

1:1

1:1

1:1

1:1

TAP Air Portugal

1:1

Thai Royal Orchid Plus

1:1

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

1:1

1:1

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

1:1

1:1

1:1

Virgin Red (Virgin Group)

1:1

Hotel Loyalty Programs

ALL – Accor Live Limitless

1:0.5

1:0.5

Choice Privileges

1:1

1:1

1:2

Hilton Honors

1:2

I Prefer Hotel Rewards

1:4

IHG One Rewards

1:1

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels)

1:0.2

Marriott Bonvoy

1:1

1:1

World of Hyatt

1:1

Wyndham Rewards

1:1

1:1



Which card is right for you?

Choosing the right card depends on your travel goals, but here’s a quick recap:.

American Express: best for sheer transfer partner volume and international flexibility

Chase: strongest for hotel redemptions and domestic airline coverage

Citi: stands out for boutique hotel partnerships and unique airline alliances

Capital One: offers quietly powerful international transfer options and a strong value proposition for budget-minded luxury seekers

Ultimately, transferring points is about having choices. These four programs let you earn now and decide later, empowering you to seize the best redemption when the timing—and fare—are right.

More credit card and points tips:

Those looking to boost their credit card points balances quickly should consider selecting cards with the best welcome offers this season, including some that have the highest sign up bonuses we’ve seen in years.

All information about the Chase Sapphire, American Express and Capital One cards has been collected independently by Afar. Chase Sapphire, American Express, and Capital One are no longer available through Afar. While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time and may have changed or may no longer be available.