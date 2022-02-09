The Best Credit Cards for Transferring Points to Airline and Hotel Partners

There are plenty of great travel credit cards cobranded with individual airlines and hotel chains (we’re looking at you Aeroplan® Credit Card and Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card). But freedom of choice ultimately reigns supreme for burning your hard-earned loyalty points. That’s why the likes of American Express, Capital One, Chase, and Citi have all created their own proprietary loyalty programs, which can then be transferred to various airline and hotel programs.

Often—but not always—these transfer ratios are completed at a 1:1 ratio and allow credit cardholders to bank and keep their points in the currency of their chosen credit card, transferring to airline and hotel partners as and when needed. This situation gives consumers the power to transfer only when they’ve found the right match—say, a business-class seat to Paris on the cheap on Air France (transfer to Air France/KLM Flying Blue), a lovely room at the Conrad Bora Bora (transfer to Hilton Honors), or a suite upgrade at Park Hyatt New York City (transfer to World of Hyatt).

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about the loyalty programs of American Express, Chase, Citi, and Capital One in brief, how to rack up points quickly in each, and how they compare when it comes to transfer partners.

American Express Membership Rewards

Membership Rewards is the loyalty currency of American Express. These points are earned through welcome bonuses and spending on Amex credit cards, namely the Gold and Platinum varieties. Once accrued, Membership Rewards points are transferable to 17 airline partners—3 domestic and 14 international—and 3 hotel partners. A total of 20 transfer partners makes Membership Rewards the best loyalty program overall for transferable points.

Boost your Membership Rewards balance big-time with hefty welcome bonuses from:

Chase Ultimate Rewards

Chase Sapphire cards earn Ultimate Rewards points, which can be transferred to partners or used for statement credits, gift cards, and more. Currently, there are 11 airline partners and 3 hotel partners. While that’s fewer than the 20 partners found through American Express’s Membership Rewards, Chase ties Amex for its number of domestic airlines (3) and hotel partners (3).

Get Ultimate Rewards points quickly with the current introductory offers from:

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (annual fee $95): Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® (annual fee $550): Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months.

Citi ThankYou Points

The Citi Premier® Card accrues Citi ThankYou points, which are transferable to over a dozen airline frequent flier programs at a one-to-one value and two hotel programs. It’s the only credit card program that transfers to international partners Qatar Airways and Thai Airways.

Kickstart your ThankYou points balance with the current welcome bonus from the Citi Premier Card (annual fee $95): Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou points after spending $4,000 in purchases within the first three months.

Capital One Rewards

Capital One recently overhauled its rewards program to include 14 airline and 3 hotel transfer partners, with a transfer ratio to 1:1 for most partners. Right now, thanks to the launch of the new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (annual fee $395), it’s possible to earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months from account opening.

Transferring points to international airline partners