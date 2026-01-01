Based in Boston, David Slotnick covers airlines and commercial aviation for outlets such as Afar, Business Insider, and The Points Guy. He often shares his expertise in broadcast media interviews with NPR, CNN, NBC, Sky News, BBC, the Weather Channel, and more.

Originally from New. York, David earned his bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and his master’s from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

David is a bona fide travel junkie, an avid photographer, and a cocktail enthusiast.