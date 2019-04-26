Hiking Trail Reopens in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Following Last Year’s Eruption

Last May, Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano experienced an unprecedented eruption that displaced thousands of residents, reconfigured the state’s coastline, and forced the months-long closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Now, as the first anniversary of the volcanic explosion nears, much of the protected area has reopened in time for National Park Week, including two-thirds of the scenic Kilauea Iki Trail.

Following the Kilauea eruption on May 3, 2018, officials ordered residents and visitors to evacuate the area as earthquakes and flowing lava destroyed trails, roads, and over 700 homes. From May 11 until September 22, 2018, most of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park remained closed due to what the National Park Service (NPS) called “unsafe, unpredictable, and unprecedented eruptive activity at the volcano’s summit.”

Today, last year, lava overflowed the vent within Halemaʻumaʻu crater and spilled out onto the crater floor. In May, lava disappeared and now, there is no molten lava on the island - and Kīlauea is forever changed! #NationalParkWeek #TBT #2018KilaueaEruption



Since last fall, staff have worked arduously to repair the park’s infrastructure, gradually making portions of the area accessible to the public. According to the NPS, most of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is now open, including a 2.4-mile one-way stretch of the popular Kilauea Iki Trail, which officially joined the list of repaired park sections on April 19. Still, areas in the national park remain closed due to lasting damage and safety concerns. (For a full list of area closures in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, visit the NPS’s advisories page.)

Is it safe to visit Hawaii Volcanoes National Park?

As of March 26, Kīlauea has been marked “normal”, which means that it is in a non-eruptive state (although it’s still an active volcano). The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Kilauea for any sign of reactivation.

According to the NPS’s website, “The open areas of the park are as safe to visit as they were before last summer’s closures. Unsafe areas and areas that require further evaluation remain closed to visitors.” Still, visitors are urged to check for safety information and updates and should be prepared to change plans based on volcanic activity.

How severe are the changes to the Kilauea Iki Trail?

NPS offials say the park’s summit area was dramatically changed by last year’s Kilauea eruption and caldera collapse. However, an FAQ section on the NPS website says that trail crews made “significant repairs” to the Kilauea Iki Trail switchbacks that “were destroyed when large boulders near the [volcano] rim were loosened by earthquakes, then crashed down through the trail.”