Why This Year Is the Best Time to Visit Hawaii

Feb 11, 2019
There are plenty of reasons to go to Hawaii this year.
After a volcanic eruption and floods devastated parts of the state in 2018, Hawaii is back and better (and more affordable) this year. Here are a few specific reasons why you should go now.
It seemed like Hawaii couldn’t catch a break in 2018. In April, 50 inches of rain fell in Kauai in less than 24 hours, causing massive flooding and damage on the North Shore. The Big Island’s Kilauea volcano had a massive explosive event in May, displacing thousands of residents and forcing Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to close for four months. In August, Hurricane Lane swept over the archipelago, causing further flooding.
Although most of the state wasn’t affected by these natural disasters, many businesses throughout the state experienced a slow summer season, with visitor arrivals to the Big Island dropping 2.5 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. But with a string of exciting hotel openings and upcoming events—plus more airlines offering flights to the islands—this year is an ideal time to visit Hawaii. Here’s why you should go now.
Airfare to Hawaii from West Coast cities is already hovering in the $300s over the next few months—and that could get even more affordable once Southwest officially launches flights to Hawaii later this year. In early February, the airline flew its first test flight to Hawaii and ticket sales are rumored to launch February 14 for flights as early as March 2019. Even better? Southwest is also planning on flying between the islands, which should also bring down inter-island fares. But that’s not all. In April 2019, Hawaiian Airlines is launching a new direct flight between Boston and Honolulu—making it the longest direct flight within the United States and making it easier to get there from the East Coast.
The Big Island’s resorts are ready to welcome visitors
The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort on Hawaii’s Kohala Coast underwent a $46 million renovation in 2018 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. To commemorate these events, the hotel is offering two packages for guests, including an over-the-top Silver Jubilee package, which for $25,000 gets you private helicopter transportation, unlimited golf, a Jeep rental car, and more for a full week. The 25th Anniversary package offers 25 percent off room rates as well as beach rentals and activities.
Anyone interested in sustainable food and travel should consider booking the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai’s exclusive Hawaiian Kanpachi Farming and Culinary Experience. In addition to a private tour of Blue Ocean Mariculture—the country’s only open-ocean fish farm and sole producers of Hawaiian kanpachi, a native fin fish—you’ll get to take a boat out to witness the feeding of the fish and dine on five courses of kanpachi prepared multiple ways.
Snag a coveted permit to watch the sunrise from Mount Haleakala
Last April’s flooding washed out Kauai’s Kuhio Highway just past Hanalei and the road remains closed indefinitely, cutting off the island’s famed Napali Coast and the Kalalau Trail for the time being. But an entire island is still left to explore. Find out more in our guide to what’s open (and what’s not) on Kauai.
More to look forward to in Oahu . . .
