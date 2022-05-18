Everything You Need to Know About Wildlife Corridors—And Where to See Them

Wildlife corridors are a great way to connect animals that have been separated by human activity.

Animal-friendly pathways provide safe passage for all kinds of critters and score big points for communities interested in eco-tourism.

share this article

Yeah, yeah, we all know why the chicken crossed the road. But figuring out how a chicken could cross the road—especially in the age of six-lane highways and railroad crossings—is a far more pressing question for conservation biologists. The answer to the riddle may be wildlife corridors, which provide a “bridge” between habitats that have been separated by human activity. From elephant underpasses to crab bridges, these animal-friendly pathways provide safe passage for all kinds of critters and score big points for communities interested in eco-tourism. What is a wildlife corridor? Simply put, a wildlife corridor connects two or more habitats that have been interrupted by civilization, be it cities, dams, or highways. If that sounds like a broad definition, that’s because it is. Wildlife corridors aren’t always literal bridges crossing over freeways—corridors can be whole areas of land spanning hundreds of thousands of land acres (like the ​​Yellowstone-to-Yukon corridor) or be as small as a meadow. In fact, a few aren’t even on land. Some corridors take the form of protected ocean areas, designated to serve as an underwater highway for marine-life migration. Photo by MyTravelCurator/Shutterstock Wildlife corridors aren't just good for animals—they're great for people as well. Do wildlife corridors work? It can be hard to quantify how successful a wildlife corridor is, but Dr. Nick Haddad has spent nearly 30 years dedicated to doing just that. An ecologist and conservation biologist at Michigan State University, one of Haddad’s primary focuses is researching the effects of wildlife corridors. To him, one project that exemplified a wildlife corridor’s effectiveness was a study he conducted investigating butterflies and corridors. The results astonished him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What shocked me is the types of different organisms that use these corridors,” Haddad says. “It wasn’t just butterflies, but birds, small mammals, pollinators, plants that are dispersed by birds, plants that are dispersed by winds—all these things benefitted from the corridors that were initially created with butterflies in mind.” So, wildlife corridors are definitely good for animals. But are they any good for humans? Turns out, these pathways are great for us, too. Haddad notes that sometimes wildlife corridors are constructed primarily for human benefit. Case in point: The Wyoming Department of Transportation installed wildlife corridors around its Trappers Point crossing and experienced an 80 percent reduction in wildlife-vehicle collisions in the first three years after they were built, saving lives and dollars in potential vehicle damage. And there is, of course, the human desire to feel closer to nature. Take the popular Appalachian and Continental Divide trails, for example. Haddad notes wildlife corridors and corridors for humans sometimes intersect, and make a richer experience for the people that hoof it down the trail. “People who want to do environmental tourism, they might be birders or they might be looking for large animals. People want to be in natural areas,” Haddad says. Where can you find wildlife corridors? With wildlife corridors’ many benefits for tourism and conservation, it’s no wonder more governing bodies are leaning into this idea as a more environmentally conscious way of development. Just look at Florida’s nearly 18 million-acre wildlife corridor or the construction of a 200-foot bridge in Los Angeles meant to provide wildlife with a path to the Santa Monica Mountains. On a federal level, the Biden administration has also committed to protect 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030; constructing more wildlife corridors is an integral part of their plan. But it’s not just the U.S.—the concept of wildlife corridors is gaining momentum all around the world. Here are some places that showcase the many different forms these wildlife corridors can take, and how they’re shaping wildlife tourism. Photo by Larry D. Moore/Wikimedia Commons The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge is wide enough for animals and people to cross without being aware of the traffic passing below. North America What: Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge

Where: San Antonio, Texas

Notable animals: bobcats, deer, coyote, squirrel The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge in San Antonio is a shining example of how both humans and animals can benefit from wildlife corridors. The 189-foot-long bridge connects two sides of the Phil Hardberger Park and is 150 feet wide at the top, giving animals and people more than enough room to travel side-by-side above six lanes of Texas traffic. Since its opening in 2020, wildlife biologists have documented bobcats, possums, rabbits, deer, and coyotes using the structure. Though visitors aren’t allowed to feed any animals they come across, there are plenty of opportunities to admire wildlife from afar from the bridge’s trail or Skywalk. Photo by Longjourneys/Shutterstock The Cocos-Galápagos Swimway protects the biodiversity of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites. South America What: Cocos-Galápagos Swimway

Where: Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, and surrounding waters

Notable animals: sharks, whales, manta rays, sea turtles Humans don’t necessarily have to build man-made structures to facilitate a wildlife corridor. Take the Cocos-Galápagos Swimway, an underwater area connecting the Galápagos Islands to the waters of Costa Rica. In January 2022, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso officially expanded protections of the Galápagos Marine Reserve to include 23,166 square miles of ocean. Half of the land in this expansion includes the “no-take” Cocos-Galápagos Swimway, which consists of ecosystem areas, migratory paths, and feeding areas. Underwater animals like humpback whales, sea turtles, sharks, and manta rays can freely move in the swimway without the threat of activities like fishing. This swimway is a part of a larger goal of protecting 500,000 square kilometers of the Pacific. The effort, called Corredor Marino del Pacífico Este (the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor), is a multinational effort to create a large, protected marine area between Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador, and Colombia. Each president of the four countries signed the declaration agreeing to this plan during the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021. Photo by Kristina Onumonu/Shutterstock Oslo's pollinator passageway stretches from Holmenkollen to to Lake Nøkkelvann. Europe What: Oslo’s bee highway

Where: Oslo, Norway

Notable animal: bees

ADVERTISEMENT