Can’t Afford to Travel This Summer? This Glamping Company Wants to Help

Frequent travelers may take for granted the privilege they experience each time they board a plane or check into a hotel. But 39 million Americans will need to forgo a summer vacation this year in order to pay their day-to-day bills, according to a new Bankrate.com report.

To help those who can’t afford it, Under Canvas, the outdoor adventure company with eight luxury glamping resorts near some of the most beautiful national parks in the United States, launched a “pay what you can” campaign to get more people outside this summer with their families.

With king-sized beds and access to hot showers and flushing toilets, rates for an Under Canvas tent start at $149 per night but can cost more than $400 per night for suites that include private bathrooms within the tents. Under Canvas even offers a “7 Parks in 7 Days” package that shuttles travelers between seven national parks via private jet with accommodations at four of its properties. Rates for that trip start at $32,900 for two people.