Can’t Afford to Travel This Summer? This Glamping Company Wants to Help

May 16, 2019
Under Canvas has eight luxury glamping resorts in the United States, including 196 acres near Zion National Park.
To help the 39 million Americans who can’t afford a summer vacation, Under Canvas launched a “pay what you can” campaign to get more people outside together.
Frequent travelers may take for granted the privilege they experience each time they board a plane or check into a hotel. But 39 million Americans will need to forgo a summer vacation this year in order to pay their day-to-day bills, according to a new Bankrate.com report.
To help those who can’t afford it, Under Canvas, the outdoor adventure company with eight luxury glamping resorts near some of the most beautiful national parks in the United States, launched a “pay what you can” campaign to get more people outside this summer with their families.
With king-sized beds and access to hot showers and flushing toilets, rates for an Under Canvas tent start at $149 per night but can cost more than $400 per night for suites that include private bathrooms within the tents. Under Canvas even offers a “7 Parks in 7 Days” package that shuttles travelers between seven national parks via private jet with accommodations at four of its properties. Rates for that trip start at $32,900 for two people.
But Under Canvas cofounder and CEO, Sarah Dusek, believes that everyone deserves to have time outdoors to connect with their loved ones no matter their income level. So from now until June 4, anyone without the means to take a summer vacation this year can apply to “pay what you can” for a stay at any one of Under Canvas’s eight locations, which include Zion, Yellowstone, Glacier, Great Smoky Mountains, Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Moab, and Tucson.
While Under Canvas can’t promise any particular number of stays or particular choice of camp, applicants are asked about location preference, as well as information about the number of people in their household, annual income, how much they’d be willing to pay for a stay at Under Canvas, as well as why they’d like to be considered for this trip.
Under Canvas will announce its decisions by Friday, June 7. Applications can be submitted via Google Doc.
