How to See 7 National Parks in 7 Days—Without Driving

In 1983, renowned writer Wallace Stegner proclaimed America’s park system “the best idea we ever had.” Last year alone, more than 330 million people visited the national park system’s 417 sites, which today encompass 84 million acres. Here’s another great idea: a trip that takes you to seven of the most scenic national parks in only seven days. We still cherish the classic way of visiting these parks—with a tent, a very small carbon footprint, and plenty of time—but if you’ve got the spare cash (ahem, a lot of it) and have always wanted to see the West, a new package from adventure company Under Canvas could be the trip of a lifetime.

Photo by Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock With Under Canvas, you can wade through “The Narrows” in Zion one day . . .

Photo by Jane Rix/Shutterstock . . . then rub elbows with hoodoos in Bryce Canyon the next.

Photo by FrankHH/Shutterstock We suspect Horseshoe Bend at the Grand Canyon is best seen from above.