How to See 7 National Parks in 7 Days—Without Driving

May 2, 2018
A jaw-dropping sunrise at Arches National Park is an excellent beginning of a great adventure.
A new luxury adventure with Under Canvas takes guests on an ultra-exclusive glamping tour of 7 iconic U.S. national parks across the West. (Did we mention the private jet?)
In 1983, renowned writer Wallace Stegner proclaimed America’s park system “the best idea we ever had.” Last year alone, more than 330 million people visited the national park system’s 417 sites, which today encompass 84 million acres. Here’s another great idea: a trip that takes you to seven of the most scenic national parks in only seven days. We still cherish the classic way of visiting these parks—with a tent, a very small carbon footprint, and plenty of time—but if you’ve got the spare cash (ahem, a lot of it) and have always wanted to see the West, a new package from adventure company Under Canvas could be the trip of a lifetime.7 Parks in 7 Days. The over-the-top, weeklong itinerary covers 2,000 miles, seven national parks, and four cushy glamping locations, all by way of private plane.
