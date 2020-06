How to See 7 National Parks in 7 Days—Without Driving

In 1983, renowned writer Wallace Stegner proclaimed America’s park system “the best idea we ever had.” Last year alone, more than 330 million people visited the national park system’s 417 sites, which today encompass 84 million acres. Here’s another great idea: a trip that takes you to seven of the most scenic national parks in only seven days. We still cherish the classic way of visiting these parks—with a tent, a very small carbon footprint, and plenty of time—but if you’ve got the spare cash (ahem, a lot of it) and have always wanted to see the West, a new package from adventure company Under Canvas could be the trip of a lifetime.

How do they get you to so many parks in just a week? Teamwork. This spring, Under Canvas, known for its seasonal luxury campsites at places like Yellowstone and Zion, collaborated with StraightLine Private Air to create 7 Parks in 7 Days . The over-the-top, weeklong itinerary covers 2,000 miles, seven national parks, and four cushy glamping locations, all by way of private plane.An “experience concierge” will work with you to make sure you get the most out of your trip, whichever way you want to do it (after all, you’ll be on a private plane). Here are a few ideas: Marvel at some of the more than 2,000 red rock arches at the aptly-named Arches National Park outside of Moab, Utah. Go fishing in Yellowstone. Cowboy up and see Montana’s Glacier National Park on horseback. Get a bird’s-eye view of Bryce Canyon, home to the world’s largest collection of rock pillars, or “hoodoos.” Canyoneer through the breathtaking slot canyons of Zion National Park. And end the whole shebang with a experience most people never get: an aerial tour of the Grand Canyon.It wouldn’t be a true luxury trip without a super comfy place to relax at the end of each jam-packed day. In that vein, you’re covered, too. You’ll stay in gorgeous glamping tents at each national park–adjacent Under Canvas camp (Moab, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Zion); they are outfitted with king-sized beds and en suite bathrooms (the kids even get their own tepee). Once you settle in, stretch out by the fire, roast some marshmallows, and stargaze at the sweeping Western sky.—From $32,900 for two people.This article appeared online on May 2, 2018; it was updated on April 5, 2019 to include current information.