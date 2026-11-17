“Don’t forget about Cookie Time,” my son yelled over his shoulder as we parted ways in the morning at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado’s Vail Valley for a day of skiing. He was off to ski school, and I was headed for a day of carving the groomed slopes on my own. We were due to meet up at the bottom of the lifts at 3 p.m. for a Beaver Creek tradition.

As soon as I booked this trip, people who had been to Beaver Creek began to mention Cookie Time to me. When we checked in at the Osprey, a ski-in, ski-out hotel in the village, the front desk receptionist told me about it again. And at ski school, my son told me, it was practically the first thing out of the instructor’s mouth. With all that build up, I needed to know: What is Cookie Time and how good could it really be?

What is Cookie Time at Beaver Creek?

Every afternoon all year long, flocks of servers in bright chef whites and hats emerge from the main lodge carrying silver trays piled high with chocolate chip cookies across the snow. The cookies are free, and they’re handed out at 3 p.m. in the area between the bottom of the Centennial and Haymeadow lifts. The outfits and silver platters add a touch of panache to what could be a simple giveaway, making it a memorable moment.

Originally called “Operation Cookie,” the sweet tradition began in the early 1990s as a consolation whenever there was a lift closure.

“[It] started with a little basket of cookies at the bottom of the stairs at the end of the day,” said Keith Samuelson, former director of Guest Services at Beaver Creek. By the mid-1990s the name changed to Cookie Time and it became a permanent fixture.

Today, more than 1,000 cookies are handed out on peak winter days, and it has become a hallmark of the community. The treats are baked on site in the resort kitchens, and the smell that drifts from that direction each afternoon is intoxicating. I bite into the warm, chewy, and gooey chocolate chip cookie, and it’s pure heaven.

“For many visitors, it has become a cherished ritual,” says Bobby Murphy, vice president and chief operating officer of Beaver Creek Resort, “and one of the signature experiences that helps define a day at Beaver Creek.”

Where else to get cookies in Beaver Creek

When Beaver Creek added Red Buffalo Park—its family learning area at the top of the mountain—in 2017, it also added another sweet feature: Cookie Cabin. Here, guests are served the same chocolate chip treats, as well as a rotation of other cookie flavors (including a gluten-free version) and hot chocolate. Naturally, my son and I had to stop there too, enjoying a warm cookie the next morning, instead of waiting until 3 p.m.

When I went for a spa treatment at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, I wasn’t even surprised (yet I was delighted) to find a plate of chocolate chip cookies at the spa reception.

In 2004, since Cookie Time had become a full-fledged and beloved tradition, the Beaver Creek Resort Company launched an annual baking competition, which happens every November, on opening day of the ski season.

What is the Beaver Creek cookie baking competition?

Each fall, 50 competitors present their homemade chocolate chip cookie to a panel of Beaver Creek chefs who then select five finalists to advance to the championship round. Those finalists receive a stipend to bake approximately 1,200 cookies each for Opening Day, when the public is given a chance to vote for their favorite cookie.

Never mind the annual Birds of Prey World Cup downhill skiing competition held at Beaver Creek every year, Murphy says the cookie competition is one of Beaver Creek’s most anticipated annual traditions and draws hundreds, and often thousands, of participants. After the votes are tallied, the winner is announced on stage and awarded $2,000, along with the distinction of being crowned Beaver Creek’s annual cookie champion.

The winner the last two years has been Diana Serrano and her brown butter chocolate chip cookies. Hoping for a three-peat, she plans to enter the 2026 contest, held this year on November 25. Serrano, who moved to the Vail Valley four years ago, is also an avid partaker of the afternoon ritual on the mountain.

“I really enjoy the tradition of Cookie Time—it adds a flare of sweet goodness to our family friendly resort,” Serrano says. “Funnily enough, it was a deciding factor in my initial move to Colorado and Beaver Creek years ago.”