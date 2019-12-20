5 of the Best Napa Valley Hotels for Food Lovers

Come for the wine, stay for the incredible food to pair it all with.

Napa Valley is one of the best places in the world for food and wine. I’m not just saying that because it’s only an hour away from AFAR’s San Francisco office, either. As it turns out, readers agree—this year the destination was voted the world’s best in our Travelers’ Choice Awards. Hotels reflect the region’s storied viticultural and culinary legacy (some hotels even have their own vineyards and make their own wine). So where should you stay if you want to indulge your taste buds and achieve peak comfort? Here are five top hotels to book if you’re looking for some trip-worthy meals. Auberge du Soleil This wine country gem has been open since 1981 when French restaurateur Claude Rouas and his business partner Bob Harmon brought a slice of Provence to Napa Valley—and the adults-only escape has never lost its energy. In 2019 they unveiled the redesign of two 1,800-square-foot freestanding private maisons, each featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as the sweeping vineyard and mountain vistas Auberge du Soleil is known for. Beyond the swanky digs, though, the food is key here (it was founded by a food lover, after all). In the restaurant, recognized as Napa Valley’s first fine-dining establishment, executive chef Robert Curry highlights seasonal California fare and plenty of local purveyors on his six-course tasting menu; three- and four-course dinner options are also available. The wine list is extensive—with a cellar of 15,000 bottles, oenophiles are sure to find a glass or three that they’ll enjoy. At the Bistro & Bar, diners get a more casual atmosphere. Along with a raw bar, solid charcuterie options, and goodies like chocolate tortes, master sommelier Andrea Robinson recommends the burger. And if you’re interested in venturing to other lauded eateries in the valley, be sure to talk to the concierge, who may be able to help you snag those hard-to-get French Laundry rezzies. Courtesy of Charlie Palmer Steak/Archer Hotel Napa At downtown Napa’s hip Archer Hotel, Charlie Palmer Steak sets out to satisfy carnivores. Archer Hotel Napa

