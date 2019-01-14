This U.S. Wine Region Is a Surprisingly Good Place for Cocktail Lovers

So what if the Napa Valley is known for wine? The destination has cocktails dialed in, too.

Winter in Northern California Wine Country is a peculiar time. Vines are dormant, which means the vineyards themselves have neither grapes nor leaves (although bright yellow mustard flowers bloom and lend a vibrancy to the landscape). The regular tourist traffic slows to a trickle, so even restaurants are emptier than usual. But visitors can still experience some of the region’s summertime buzz by heading to the area’s great craft cocktail bars. The best of the bunch are spread out across the Valley, at restaurants and bars in Downtown Napa, St. Helena, and Calistoga. Each of them has a different personality and a signature drink. Here are the spots to consider for your next trip to the region. Related Everything You Need to Know About Winetasting in Napa Valley Photo by Bob McClenahan Patrons can enjoy more than 20 types of Japanese whiskey at Miminashi in downtown Napa. Miminashi Napa Miminashi, which opened in 2016, has a standout cocktail program—especially for a tiny izakaya-style Japanese restaurant. While the Downtown Napa eatery boasts a full bar, the star of the mixology program is Japanese whiskey—more than 20 different iterations. Bar manager Andrew Salazar has incorporated some of these whiskeys into specialty cocktails, and he recommends drinking them neat. Salazar also offers alternative carbonates for cocktails to highlight whiskey, including sparkling buckwheat tea and bottle-conditioned ginger beer, both of which are made in-house. Toward the end of 2018, Salazar started offering hand-roll deals from 9 p.m. to closing on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Three rolls and a four-ounce Asahi beer for $15 per person, or six rolls with a four-ounce beer for $25. Sam’s Social Club Calistoga

The mural behind the bar at Sam’s Social Club in Calistoga offers plenty of food for thought—Bay Area artist Lauren McIntosh took the colorful history of the town and painted it for all to see. Thankfully there are plenty of stellar cocktails to sip while you’re admiring the artwork at this circa-2015 bar. On hot days, nothing beats SSC’s take on a Pimm’s Cup—the drink is served in a glass goblet with ample cucumbers. Mixologists also make their own grape-infused vodka, which they mix with wine from a local winery for the summer sangria. Perhaps the most notable drink on the cocktail menu is the Agua Caliente, named after the hot springs around town. The drink is made with a passionfruit puree, house-infused habanero vodka, and sugar. Courtesy of Charlie Palmer Steak Try an Old Fashioned at Charlie Palmer Steak inside the Archer Hotel in Napa. Archer Hotel Napa

The most happening cocktail scene in downtown Napa unfolds at two different spots in the same property: Sky & Vine and Charlie Palmer Steak inside the Archer Hotel. Both bars opened within the past 12 months, and they’ve quickly amassed cult followings. Start downstairs at the bar inside Charlie Palmer Steak, where guests love the CP Old-Fashioned, with Whistle Pig 10-year rye whiskey, orange oleo saccharum, raspberry, and bitters. After 9 p.m., ride the elevators up five stories to the hotel’s roof, where the open-air Sky & Vine provides panoramic views of the city and a “Reverse Happy Hour” with half-price drinks and food specials until midnight. Mixologist Joel Pfeifle is known for a concoction he’s named the “Wilson St. George,” which consists of pear brandy, coconut, green tea, kaffir lime, and sherry. Every time someone orders it, bartenders shout, “Wilson!” in a nod to the movie Cast Away. Goose & Gander St. Helena Mixology wizard Scott Beattie created the bar program at St. Helena’s Goose & Gander back in 2012, and the place has been going strong since then. Although Beattie is no longer working behind the mahogany—that’d be bar manager Emma Kreis—he’s still a partner in the business, and bartenders are still whipping up drinks with the recipes he created. The best seller: the Cucumber Collins, which features Square One cucumber vodka, lemon, yuzu, seltzer, and fresh and pickled cucumbers. Beattie reports that the Walters Manhattan and Bali-Spiced Old-Fashioned are popular drinks, as well. The bar itself is worth noting—it’s the centerpiece of a grotto-like downstairs that evokes the vibe of an old-school British pub. On warm days, order drinks here and take them to the expansive patio beneath the oak trees out front. Courtesy of Solbar Want to know what it takes to make an incredible cocktail like the ones served at Solbar? Sign up for a session (offered monthly) with Solbar bartender Kelly Dallas. Solbar Calistoga

