A Fashion Designer Shares His Favorite Spots in the Colorful, Creative Bahamas

I was born and raised in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. Art and fashion were always important to my family. My dad painted and drew as a hobby, and my mom ran a sewing factory. Every day after school, my mom or dad would pick me and my older sisters up and take us to the factory.



I was eight years old when I made my first dress. I used a heat-press machine to put a tiger face decal on the front of it and gave it to my sister, but it didn’t fit, because I didn’t know anything about body measurements. She pinned it to her bedroom wall. I eventually learned how to sew through trial and error and by watching my mom and her employees. My grandmother used to sew as well, and every summer my sisters and I would repurpose old clothes and put on a fashion show for my parents.



My professional career started at age 13, when I designed a dress for my best friend, who was entering a modeling competition. The costume was made with the same burlap used to create coconut sacks, and it was inspired by Junkanoo. Junkanoo is a big part of Bahamian culture. It goes back to the slavery period, when [plantation owners] would give their slaves time off around Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and [the enslaved African Bahamians] would have a parade. We still celebrate it. And that’s how my career took off—some girls in the Miss Bahamas pageant saw that design and hired me soon after: One girl rented the Junkanoo costume and I made a costume for the second girl.

