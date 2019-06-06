A Pastry Chef Dishes About Her Favorite Spots and Sweets in Seoul

I was born and raised in Jeonju, a city famous for traditional Korean cuisine. Our region had plenty of clean, flowing water and access to high-quality ingredients. And because my immediate family was responsible for our relatives’ ancestral rites, we prepared big family dinners more than 10 times a year.



My mom was a very good cook, and my dad worked for a global trading company. He’d bring home baking tools from all over the world, which my mom would experiment with in the kitchen. Whenever she cooked, I helped out.

Photo by Chiara Goia Pastry chef Hyunhee Lee helms the first Tartine outpost in Seoul, a wood-paneled space in the Hannam Dong district. "The country bread with apple butter is my absolute favorite," she says.

Photo by Chiara Goia The RYSE Hotel includes an experimental art gallery and cocktail bar.

Photo by Chiara Goia Lee recommends the Berliner, a German brioche filled with marmalade or custard, at Fritz Coffee Company.

The Hyundai Card Cooking Library provides cooking resources, such as chef-led classes and more than 10,000 culinary books residents can borrow.

Binari Café, located in the Yeonhui neighborhood, offers food and home goods.