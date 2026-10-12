Dubai Is Famous for the New. Its Coolest Shopping Scene Is All About the Old

Beyond the big brand–lined boulevards in downtown Dubai, where glimmering, glass-clad skyscrapers look down on one of the world’s largest malls, a surprising shopping scene has taken hold: pre-owned goods.

In addition to modern ready-to-wear and runway finds, shoppers can explore a robust vintage and antiques scene bursting with retro accessories dating to before the birth of the UAE in 1971, from Arabic-language typewriters and old radios to centuries-old furniture imported to Dubai from India and Europe.

“That’s what makes Dubai so interesting,” says Elien De Cock, the Belgian founder of the two-year-old antiques store Atelier Edith. “Because we’re so multicultural, you can just come here and get a piece of everywhere.”

It might sound funny that in a city famous for pushing the boundaries on the new, shoppers have been seeking out the old. But I’ve lived in Dubai for more than a decade and I’ve seen firsthand the way perceptions have shifted. No longer does “used” carry the same stigma. This has led to a boom in cool shops and thrift shopping experiences that has benefited both locals like me and international visitors who can boutique-hop to get a sense of the diverse international population that has developed in Dubai––and come away with some great stuff.

Here are the best secondhand, vintage, and antique shops to experience Dubai’s unique version of thrift shopping.

Secondhand steals (clothing and jewelry less than 20 years old)

Dubai Flea Market: Location changes regularly

Showcase DXB: Shop 14, Ground floor, European Business Centre, Dubai Investment Park 1 Dubai

Thrift for Good: Multiple locations: Warehouse 6, Al Alabdooli compound, Al Quoz 1; Golden Mile Galleria Building 7, Palm Jumeirah; the Market Mall, Dubai Investment Park, Green Community; Times Square Center, first floor

The secondhand shopping scene in Dubai started gaining steam after the 2007 launch of the community-driven, roving Dubai Flea Market. Today, there are many shops to explore.

Although the largely residential Dubai Investment Park isn’t a part of town most travelers would visit, you’d be missing out if you didn’t check out Showcase DXB, the city’s first secondhand consignment mart, a jam-packed collection of vendor booths that opened in 2025 inside the district’s European Business Centre, a commercial building with ground-floor retail. Racks and racks are lined with used garments that the city’s residents have parted with to make room in their wardrobes. I recently snapped up a pair of only slightly scuffed Gucci Princetown horsebit slippers there for $40. (New, they’re well over $1,000.)

“Because so many residents come from fashion-forward cities around the world and refresh their wardrobes constantly, it’s less ‘used clothes’ and more ‘new to you’,” says Rachel O’Hara, the Irish-born founder of Showcase DXB. “It’s not unusual to find designer bags, shoes, and clothing at 80 to 90 percent off their original price, simply because Dubai’s secondhand scene is stocked by wardrobes most cities could only dream of,” O’Hara adds. Case in point: a Roland Mouret couture dress, which originally would have cost almost $4,000, sold for $408 at Showcase.

You can find a wealth of almost-new clothing, from high end to high street, at Thrift for Good, a charming shop that puts 100 percent of its profits into children’s charity projects across Asia. It has four branches strategically placed in high-traffic locations, including the iconic man-made island Palm Jumeirah and the approachable midmarket shopping mall Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s main arterial highway.

I’ve found two Sandro dresses, usually priced between $400 to $550, for $30 each and a gorgeous rose quartz necklace for $9. “Thrifting here is genuinely another level compared to what people might expect,” O’Hara says. “It feels like we’re at the start of something exciting.”

‘Because we’re so multicultural, you can just come here and get a piece of everywhere.’ Elien De Cock, owner of antiques store Atelier Edith

Vintage vibes (clothing and jewelry more than 20 years old)

California Love: Total Arts Gallery inside the Courtyard, Al Quoz Industrial 1

La Brocante: 2 St. 18A, Al Qouz Industrial 4

The Flip Side: Alserkal Ave., Unit 71, Al Quoz Industrial 1

Digg It: Warehouse B23, 81 Sixth St., Al Quoz Industrial Area 1

Retold: Warehouse 11, Red Crescent Compound

Fashion Rerun: Goshi Warehouse City, Unit #12, Quoz Industrial Area 3

Vintage Vibe: Wafi Mall, Oud Metha Rd., Umm Hurair 2 Shop 6124, B1 level

While the secondhand shopping scene in Dubai started gaining steam after the 2007 launch of the community-driven Dubai Flea Market, serious vintage has only just taken off.

A pioneer is California Love, a jewelry store founded by Golden State native Nicki Shayesteh that opened its first physical space in September of 2026. When Shayesteh moved to the UAE six years ago, she found only shops filled with new, not the old she was seeking. “In the beginning, I didn’t feel there was that much of an appetite for used things, and there was even some stigma against it,” she says. Early on, she designed her own modern but retro-style creations. “Then slowly, slowly, slowly—I would say in the last two years—there’s been an appetite for true vintage pieces.”

Before opening her brick-and-mortar location, Shayesteh tested the waters with an online store and a pop-up in artsy district Alserkal Avenue, in Al Quoz. The industrial neighborhood is a magnet for creatives and foodies who congregate in the art galleries, spin studios, concept stores, and buzzy restaurants that fill the converted warehouses and reused shipping containers. The new California Love shop is in the Courtyard, so-called for its foliage-strewn inner courtyard with fountains and several indie shops selling everything from restored guitars to vintage kilim weaves.

A few streets from the Courtyard, you’ll find La Brocante, an emporium of vintage furniture that spans modern to midcentury, European to Middle Eastern. In the record store the Flip Side, decades-old discs line the shelves and vintage Egyptian posters hang from the walls.

For clothes, Digg It, upstairs from an old camera shop, proffers a curated collection of casual fashion from the ’60s to ’90s. Nearby, Retold is the place to go for patinaed leather suitcases, dusty designer bags, and a rack of dresses and blouses rife with pleats, polka dots, sequins, and frills.

In the art and lifestyle enclave of Goshi Warehouse City, a formerly industrial zone that has become a hipster haven, there’s Fashion Rerun, a popular spot for ’90s and ’00s styles as well as other throwback finds. On Oud Metha Road, in an area which locals affectionately refer to as “Old Dubai,” Vintage Vibe is a go-to for streetwear, sports jerseys, and countless tees. “I definitely feel vintage is having a moment,” Shayesteh says. “I don’t know how long that’s gonna last, but I also don’t think it’s going away.”

Antique boutiques (furniture and objects at least a century old)

Souq Al Arsah: Heart of Sharjah, Al Sharq St., Sharjah

Antika: Times Square Center, underground parking level

Atelier Edith: inside La Brocante, 2 St. 18A, Al Qouz Industrial 4 (additional showroom by appointment only)

The antiques-shopping landscape is relatively new here, but remember the UAE is just over 50 years old. So, while you might not find many antiques from the Gulf—which are often stashed away in people’s homes or on display in museums—you will encounter pieces from all over the world.

De Cock, the owner of Atelier Edith, which has a location on La Brocante’s first floor as well as a nearby appointment-only showroom, sources vintage and antique furniture and decorative items primarily from Europe.

But many shops, including the ones at Souq Al Arsah, in the neighboring emirate of Sharjah, specialize in regional finds like ancient ceramics, weapons, and mother-of-pearl cabinets from Syria and Jordan. Others, including Antika in Times Square Center, import ornately carved pieces from India.

“A lot of people are realizing now that there’s beauty in the imperfections of the past,” De Cock says. “There’s beauty in the quality, the craftsmanship, that you just can’t find these days.”

You do need to be careful when shopping for genuine antiques here, she adds, as the market is fairly unregulated: “Sometimes people come to me and say they’re selling antiques, but what they have is a Pottery Barn cabinet they bought three years ago.”

That’s why it’s important to shop at places with a reputation or that specialize in a certain era or region. “If it’s just a fun item you love and the price is great, then that’s fine,” says De Cock. “But if you’re making an investment, then make sure you know 100 percent what it is you’re buying.”

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