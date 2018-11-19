9 Places to Eat Thanksgiving Leftovers Any Time of Year

For some, Thanksgiving dinner is the most highly anticipated meal of the year—but the following day’s “leftovers lunch” comes in as a close second. If waiting 365 days for another round of turkey and carb-centric indulgence sounds unfathomable to you, fear not. At these nine U.S. restaurants, chefs serve up seasonally themed leftovers all year round.

The Carving Board



Los Angeles, CA

Like any good leftovers sandwich, the Turkey Dinner at the Carving Board has a lengthy and decadent list of toppings. Here, they mound toasted sourdough bread with slices of oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, grilled onions, and dried cranberries smoothed in a delectable turkey gravy.

La Maison du Croque Monsieur



New York City, NY

Thanksgiving sandwiches don’t always have to be a messy, towering affair. At La Maison du Croque Monsieur, roasted turkey, fresh sage leaves, cranberry sauce, and provolone cheese are pressed between slices of fresh artisanal bread to make the Mr. Antonin house croque. Order one for an elegant (and deliciously crispy) experience.

Cornish Pasty Co.



Las Vegas, NV

The chefs at the Cornish Pasty Co. elevated the portability of Thanksgiving leftovers when they dreamed up The Pilgrim premium pasty. In this creation, a traditional shortcrust pastry envelops a filling of roasted turkey, sweet potatoes, housemade stuffing, and grilled onions and is served with sides of red wine gravy and cranberry sauce for dipping.

Provisions



Nantucket, MA

Locals and tourists alike visit this island spot specifically for the Turkey Terrific, a signature Provisions sandwich that consists of thinly sliced smoked turkey, herb-dotted stuffing, and cranberry relish on Portuguese bread.

Bite



San Francisco, CA

The Day After Thanksgiving Sandwich at this much-loved neighborhood spot is not much more than a really good deli sandwich with a smear of cranberry sauce. But when that really good deli sandwich involves cracked pepper turkey, Swiss cheese, a fresh French roll, and all the fixings, what’s not to love?

Krause’s Lite Fare



Baltimore, MD

Crowds flock to this family-owned food stall in Baltimore’s Lexington Market for a taste of Krause’s turkey-centric menu. Classic Thanksgiving sandwiches are served with a variety of toppings, sprouts, and sauces—and if you need an entire turkey, longtime owner Yong Hwang will roast a fresh one at your request.

The Cinnamon Snail



New York City

Vegetarians and vegans, this one’s for you. Despite Thanksgiving’s reputation as being a poultry-centric holiday, the folks at the Cinnamon Snail have created an immensely satisfying sandwich that could convert even the most skeptical omnivore. On their Thanksgiving Sandoo, a mushroom, seitan, and parsnip sage bread pudding is accompanied by marinated kale, cranberry orange relish, and a creamy garlic aioli on a grilled baguette.

Now Make Me a Sandwich

Seattle, WA

This roaming Seattle food truck serves up a sandwich that generally requires a nap post-consumption. The grilled telera roll that holds the Thanksgetting comes filled with sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, several slices of crispy bacon, and a slather of rosemary aioli. You can visit the truck at one of its rotating locations, or stop by Valhalla Sandwiches to order from an identical menu.

Jetties



Washington, DC