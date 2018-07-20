Forget Bordeaux, the Jura Is France’s Next Big Wine Destination

Forget about Bordeaux and Burgundy; you’ll find France’s most fascinating wines—and winemakers—in this little-known region on the Swiss border.

In the past year, the Jura has suddenly entered the mainstream. In Stephanie Danler’s smash hit novel, Sweetbitter, Tess’s emotionally charged education is kick-started with a “blur of satisfaction” by a glass of Jacques Puffeney’s troussau. A bottle of Jura vin jaune that was bottled two years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence sold in a landmark auction for the highest price ever recorded. Jura grapes have even been planted in California and are subsequently cropping up on wine lists everywhere from Plant Food + Wine in Venice Beach to Manhattan’s Gramercy Tavern. So why the sudden fuss? How did this little region get plucked from obscurity and thrust into the spotlight to become the coolest kid on the oenological block? Quite simply, the wines made here are unlike those produced anywhere else. And after years as a whispered secret among bartenders, sommeliers, and intrepid travelers, word has finally gotten out. Not that you’d know it if you visit the Jura. This remote, bucolic region—scattered with tiny villages and set to a soundtrack of tinkling bells of Montbéliarde cows—is the antithesis of Disneyfied wine country. Days here are spent idling between appointment-only cellar doors, strolling quiet lanes, and gorging on the local cheese, comté. Photo by Philippe Paternoli/Shutterstock The Jura is home to comté, an irresistibly tasty cheese. Popping the cork The other reason the Jura’s popularity has soared is the growing interest in natural wine, even if experts can’t quite agree what “natural” actually means. Technicalities aside, the movement is driven by a desire to shun mass-produced wines for those made on a small scale with passion and little chemical intervention. Nowhere encapsulates this approach like the Jura, which is to wine geeks what Comic-Con is to cosplayers. Perhaps the easiest entry point to these atypical wines is the sparkling crémant du Jura, the style most produced here. The Jura is one of a handful of French regions to produce crémant, which is made by the same strict processes as champagne. Often only chardonnay grapes are used, making the fizz unusually light and delicate.

Next on the tasting table should be the Jura’s hallmark, vin jaune, aged like sherry under a voile (film) of yeast. This deep-yellow wine is nutty, complex, and intense—and may be the most unusual wine you ever drink. It’s made from the grape savagnin, and each vintage is aged for an astonishing six years in an oak cask. Still standing? The Jura’s most likeable wines—light yet complex reds—are yet to come. Two signature grapes are planted here: trousseau, a once little-known varietal now making inroads in California, and the obscure ploussard, found almost nowhere else in the world. The latter is used to make deliciously fruity reds, cherry pink in color and almost rosé-like to the untrained eye. They’re often served chilled. Photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock The Jura region is known for its vin jaune, which is aged under yeast. Equally intriguing winemakers The other reason for the Jura’s notoriety among wine lovers is its winemakers, who like to occasionally be a little provocative. Perhaps best known is Jean-François Ganevat, whose decision to once use erotic, nude sketches on his labels forced some international distributors to sign waivers. The suggestive line drawing of a woman with her hand down her underwear on his 2014 vintage, J’en veux !!! (translation: I want some), even had to be replaced with a text label in Canada. These days Ganevat labels are a little more serious, mostly illustrated with pencil-drawn landscapes of the region, but many retain a distinctive red wax seal on top of the cork. Stéphane Tissot has courted controversy in a different way, pioneering little-before-seen organic viticulture back in 1999, then embracing biodynamic winemaking in 2004. The latter is the equivalent of channeling “celestial energy, cow horns and howling at the moon” for some wine writers, but a sustainable, sensitive, and magical way to make wine for others.