8 “Game of Thrones” Destinations You Can Visit in Real Life

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope.

When Game of Thrones aired its eighth and final season in spring 2019, diehard fans had to bid farewell to beloved recurring characters like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, and for some, even Jaime Lannister. Luckily, the real-life GOT destinations, many of them national parks or UNESCO World Heritage sites, are places you can actually see. From frozen lava fields in Iceland to centuries-old palaces in Spain, here are eight Game of Thrones filming locations you can (and should) visit.

Where was Game of Thrones filmed?

Game of Thrones was filmed primarily on location across Europe. Although various scenes were shot on studio sets in Belfast, Northern Ireland, many major moments from the HBO hit drama feature real landscapes and medieval fortresses in the backdrop.

In the pilot episode, for example, scenes at Winterfell, the Stark family home, were shot at Doune Castle in Scotland. During the first season, fans also see a young Daenerys marry Khal Drogo at the Azure Window in Malta, a famous natural limestone archway that collapsed into the Mediterranean Sea in 2017. Here are a number of other Game of Thrones filming locations to put on your “want to go” list.

Photo by Guilleon/Shutterstock Dubrovnik’s Old Town is protected by stone walls completed in the 16th century.

Old Town Dubrovnik, Croatia

King’s Landing

Dubrovnik’s Old Town first appeared on screen as “King’s Landing” during the second season of Game of Thrones. Since then, GOT-inspired tourism to the medieval walled city has skyrocketed. Visitors can meander through the capital of the Seven Kingdoms on a GOT-themed walking tour, passing the steps of Old Town’s magnificent St. Ignatius of Loyola Church (the site of Cersei Lannister’s brutal “walk of shame”) as well as Fort Lovrijenac, the real-life fortress where filming of the epic Battle of Blackwater took place.

Several King’s Landing exteriors were also filmed in Split, the largest city in Croatia’s Dalmatia region, some three hours north of Dubrovnik by car. (About one hour up the coast from Split, the historic city of Šibenik appears in show’s fifth season as the real-life filming location for the Free City of Braavos.)

Photo by Shutterstock Vatnajökull is the most voluminous ice cap in Iceland and one of the largest glaciers in Europe.

Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland

Beyond the Wall

On Game of Thrones, the frozen lakes, icy lava fields, and snow-filled craters located beyond Castle Black and “North of the Wall” are the uncharted territories that wildlings and White Walkers roam. In real life, however, this vast tundra is Vatnajökull National Park, a protected wilderness east of Reykjavík. Although it required a fair amount of CGI to create the “Land of Always Winter” that GOT fans see on screen, the massive glaciers, ice caves, and active geothermal areas used as filming locations for the show are places you can actually visit in Vatnajökull National Park, and the landscapes are about as natural as it gets. (Other Game of Thrones filming locations near Iceland’s Vatnajökull National Park include the Myrdalsjokull glacier, the Hverfjall volcano, and the Grjótagjá geothermal hot spring.)

Photo by Anibal Trejo/Shutterstock The Alcázar of Seville is fortified palace composed of zones constructed in different historical stages of architecture.

Alcázar of Seville, Spain

Water Gardens of Dorne

During the fifth season of HBO’s hit TV show, this 700-year-old Andalusian palace appeared as the Water Gardens of Dorne, seat of the House Martell of Sunspear. Known in real-life as the Royal Alcázar of Seville, this UNESCO World Heritage site is recognized as Europe’s oldest still-in-use royal palace (the upper chambers are residences for Spain’s royal family). The intricately detailed building in Seville is also considered one of the best-preserved examples of Mudejar (Moorish-style) architecture. Luckily for GOT and architecture fans alike, the lavish grounds are open to the public for guided tours.

Photo by Noradoa/Shutterstock Bardenas Reales’s abstract landscape is the result of centuries of erosion to the soil’s clay, chalk, and sandstone.

Bardenas Reales, Spain

Dothraki Sea

During GOT’s sixth season, Daenerys Targaryen (the Mother of Dragons) is held captive by nomadic horse tribes in the expansive Essos grasslands known as the Dothraki Sea. To film these scenes, the show’s cast and crew members traveled to a Mars-like landscape in northern Spain known as Bardenas Reales Natural Park. These arid badlands stretch some 100,000 acres across the country’s Navarre region bordering Basque Country and can be explored by car, foot, or bike. (Some scenes from the Dothraki Sea were also filmed at Northern Ireland’s lush Glens of Antrim.)

Photo by Amedeo Lunco/Shutterstock “Game of Thrones” tours are now offered in many parts of Ireland; much of the show was filmed in locations across the country.

Dunluce Castle, Ireland