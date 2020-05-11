Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture

8 “Game of Thrones” Destinations You Can Visit in Real Life

By Sarah Buder

05.11.20

Grjótagjá, a geothermal hot spring in northern Iceland, is the site of the scene in which Jon Snow and Ygritte fall in love during the third season of “Game of Thrones.”

Photo by Jason Busa/Shutterstock

Photo by Jason Busa/Shutterstock

The HBO series is just as revered for its heart-wrenching plot twists as it is for its stunning filming locations. The good news: The tales might be fictional, but these destinations are not.

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope.

When Game of Thrones aired its eighth and final season in spring 2019, diehard fans had to bid farewell to beloved recurring characters like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, and for some, even Jaime Lannister. Luckily, the real-life GOT destinations, many of them national parks or UNESCO World Heritage sites, are places you can actually see. From frozen lava fields in Iceland to centuries-old palaces in Spain, here are eight Game of Thrones filming locations you can (and should) visit.

Where was Game of Thrones filmed?

Game of Thrones was filmed primarily on location across Europe. Although various scenes were shot on studio sets in Belfast, Northern Ireland, many major moments from the HBO hit drama feature real landscapes and medieval fortresses in the backdrop. 

In the pilot episode, for example, scenes at Winterfell, the Stark family home, were shot at Doune Castle in Scotland. During the first season, fans also see a young Daenerys marry Khal Drogo at the Azure Window in Malta, a famous natural limestone archway that collapsed into the Mediterranean Sea in 2017. Here are a number of other Game of Thrones filming locations to put on your “want to go” list.

Dubrovnik’s Old Town is protected by stone walls completed in the 16th century.
Photo by Guilleon/Shutterstock
Photo by Guilleon/Shutterstock

Old Town Dubrovnik, Croatia

King’s Landing

Dubrovnik’s Old Town first appeared on screen as “King’s Landing” during the second season of Game of Thrones. Since then, GOT-inspired tourism to the medieval walled city has skyrocketed. Visitors can meander through the capital of the Seven Kingdoms on a GOT-themed walking tour, passing the steps of Old Town’s magnificent St. Ignatius of Loyola Church (the site of Cersei Lannister’s brutal “walk of shame”) as well as Fort Lovrijenac, the real-life fortress where filming of the epic Battle of Blackwater took place. 

Several King’s Landing exteriors were also filmed in Split, the largest city in Croatia’s Dalmatia region, some three hours north of Dubrovnik by car. (About one hour up the coast from Split, the historic city of Šibenik appears in show’s fifth season as the real-life filming location for the Free City of Braavos.)

Vatnajökull is the most voluminous ice cap in Iceland and one of the largest glaciers in Europe.
Photo by Shutterstock
Vatnajökull is the most voluminous ice cap in Iceland and one of the largest glaciers in Europe.

Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland

Beyond the Wall

On Game of Thrones, the frozen lakes, icy lava fields, and snow-filled craters located beyond Castle Black and “North of the Wall” are the uncharted territories that wildlings and White Walkers roam. In real life, however, this vast tundra is Vatnajökull National Park, a protected wilderness east of Reykjavík. Although it required a fair amount of CGI to create the “Land of Always Winter” that GOT fans see on screen, the massive glaciers, ice caves, and active geothermal areas used as filming locations for the show are places you can actually visit in Vatnajökull National Park, and the landscapes are about as natural as it gets. (Other Game of Thrones filming locations near Iceland’s Vatnajökull National Park include the Myrdalsjokull glacier, the Hverfjall volcano, and the Grjótagjá geothermal hot spring.)

The Alcázar of Seville is fortified palace composed of zones constructed in different historical stages of architecture.
Photo by Anibal Trejo/Shutterstock
The Alcázar of Seville is fortified palace composed of zones constructed in different historical stages of architecture.

Alcázar of Seville, Spain

Water Gardens of Dorne

During the fifth season of HBO’s hit TV show, this 700-year-old Andalusian palace appeared as the Water Gardens of Dorne, seat of the House Martell of Sunspear. Known in real-life as the Royal Alcázar of Seville, this UNESCO World Heritage site is recognized as Europe’s oldest still-in-use royal palace (the upper chambers are residences for Spain’s royal family). The intricately detailed building in Seville is also considered one of the best-preserved examples of Mudejar (Moorish-style) architecture. Luckily for GOT and architecture fans alike, the lavish grounds are open to the public for guided tours.

Bardenas Reales’s abstract landscape is the result of centuries of erosion to the soil’s clay, chalk, and sandstone.
Photo by Noradoa/Shutterstock
Bardenas Reales’s abstract landscape is the result of centuries of erosion to the soil’s clay, chalk, and sandstone.

Bardenas Reales, Spain

Dothraki Sea

During GOT’s sixth season, Daenerys Targaryen (the Mother of Dragons) is held captive by nomadic horse tribes in the expansive Essos grasslands known as the Dothraki Sea. To film these scenes, the show’s cast and crew members traveled to a Mars-like landscape in northern Spain known as Bardenas Reales Natural Park. These arid badlands stretch some 100,000 acres across the country’s Navarre region bordering Basque Country and can be explored by car, foot, or bike. (Some scenes from the Dothraki Sea were also filmed at Northern Ireland’s lush Glens of Antrim.)

“Game of Thrones” tours are now offered in many parts of Ireland; much of the show was filmed in locations across the country.
Photo by Amedeo Lunco/Shutterstock
“Game of Thrones” tours are now offered in many parts of Ireland; much of the show was filmed in locations across the country.

Dunluce Castle, Ireland

Iron Islands

To visit the harbor where Theon Greyjoy first returned from Winterfell to the Iron Islands, head to Ireland’s moody, rugged coast. Some of those pivotal season two scenes were filmed at Dunluce Castle in County Antrim, about two hours north of Dublin. (Ballintoy Harbor, located about 20 minutes east of Dunluce Castle by car, was also used to film Iron Islands scenes.) Still, don’t expect to see an exact replica of House Greyjoy’s towering castle at Pyke; you’ll have to use a bit of imagination: The structure was heavily embellished before it appeared on Game of Thrones.

In Meteora, Greece, 11th-century monasteries sit atop towering natural pillars.
Photo by Akugasahagy/Shutterstock
In Meteora, Greece, 11th-century monasteries sit atop towering natural pillars.

Meteora, Greece

The Eyrie in the Vale of Arryn

The GOT cast and crew didn’t actually shoot scenes at this UNESCO World Heritage site. However, Meteora’s famed mountain-top monasteries were digitally mastered into the series’s first season as a backdrop for the Sky Cells where Tyrion Lannister was imprisoned. Travelers are free to catch remarkable views of these natural pinnacles by hiking, biking, or rafting through the northern Greece valley, which is reachable by train from Athens.

Essaouira’s walled medina (formerly known as Mogador) is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Photo by Olga Kot Photo/Shutterstock
Essaouira’s walled medina (formerly known as Mogador) is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Essaouira, Morocco

Astapor

Essaouira is most familiar to Game of Thrones fans as the ancient city of Astapor, home of the highly skilled slave-soldiers known as the Unsullied. In real life, Essaouira is a port city on Morocco’s Atlantic coast recognized for its fresh seafood, traditional argan oil production, and world-class kitesurfing, as well as its UNESCO-inscribed 18th-century medina filled with local artisan shops.

The Castle of Zafra sits at an altitude of 4,600 feet in Spain’s Sierra de Caldereros.
Photo by Pedro Oliva/Shutterstock
The Castle of Zafra sits at an altitude of 4,600 feet in Spain’s Sierra de Caldereros.

Castle of Zafra, Spain

Tower of Joy

One of the most revelatory moments in GOT history takes place during a flashback at the Tower of Joy. (Spoiler alert: The supernaturally gifted Bran Stark sees a vision of his father, Ned Stark, and learns a game-changing detail about a vital character’s familial past.) This fundamental scene was filmed at the Castle of Zafra in Guadalajara, Spain. Located in the Sierra de Caldereros about two hours east of Madrid, this 12th-century castle can be reached by vehicle from the village of Hombrados—or by a few hours of hiking.

A version of this article originally appeared online in April 2016; it was updated on May 11, 2020, to include current information.

>>Next: Which “Game of Thrones” Kingdom Should You Visit?

