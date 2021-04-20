Royal Alcázar of Seville - layers of architectural styles

For years, we were planning a trip to Andalusia together with friends. I always thought of Cordoba and Granada, little did I know of the cultural jewel in Seville! The Real Alcazar- probably the oldest palace in Europe still in use and a UNESCO heritage site- bears witness of moorish craftsmanship, integrating Christian and Spanish symbols into the Moorish designs (built after the Reconquista). The carvings and mosaics leave you in awe for their intricate designs and patterns, gold shimmering dome of the Embassador hall, giving the impression of a start studded sky and lots more to be marvelled at. Once done with the complex of the palaces, enjoy the gardens with very ancient trees! If you are looking for a short cultural sightseeing trip around autumn or spring (not Easter!) , Seville is a recommendation. Read on: http://wp.me/p3eFNR-Cn