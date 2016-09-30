5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland

There’s a great big world of new experiences right in our North American backyard (and you don’t even have to like skiing to enjoy them).

From Whistler's lesser-known neighbor and new lodges for every type of traveler to a spa that's worth staying in for, there's a winter escape for everyone—whether or not you ski. 1. Explore Whistler’s Next-Door Neighbor The booming enclave of Squamish is close to the action but feels a world away. Whistler dominates the ski scene of British Columbia, and for good reason. But ask the locals where they hang out when they’re not on the slopes, and they’ll tell you about the town of Squamish. It sits on the edge of Howe Sound Fjord, 36 miles south of—and downhill from—Whistler Village. Mild daytime temperatures hover around 40 degrees, perfect for hiking the surrounding Squamish Valley or rafting the Squamish River, which flows lazily this time of year. You might even spot bald eagles in the trees that line its banks. The Sea to Sky Gondola leaves from just south of town and carries passengers up into the mountains, where a network of snowshoe trails awaits. Settle into hearty après-adventure meals—gumbo with locally sourced chicken and house made andouille sausage, for instance—at Copper Coil Grill, where Chef Wes Levesque puts a Pacific Northwest spin on Cajun-style food. Then top off your day down the street at Howe Sound Brewing. The spicy bite of ginger in the Father John’s Winters Ale will warm you up for the trip back up to Whistler. —Sarah Purkrabek 2. See Jackson Hole For More Than Its Powder Your before-and-after-the-slopes checklist.

Caffeinate

Persephone, serving mochas made with TCHO chocolate and drip coffee brewed from Intelligentsia beans, is the place in town for your morning cup. Don’t miss the perfectly flaky croissants. Shop

Instead of the cheesy magnets and made-in-China souvenirs you tend to find in ski-town shops, Made sells gemstone drop earrings and hand-sewn leather footballs with soul. Eat

In Trio, grab a seat at the bar to watch the chefs—one a grad of the Culinary Institute of America—slide pizzas made with goat cheese and wild mushrooms into the wood-fired oven. Drink

Dornan’s Spur Bar is nothing complicated: a friendly, small-town watering hole where you can enjoy beer while staring out huge windows at the mountains you just conquered. Sleep

The rooms at the cozy Rusty Parrot Lodge have fireplaces, whirlpools, and handsome leather chairs—everything you crave after a long day of skiing. –Andrew Richdale 3. Give a New Lodge a Try There are fresh options for any taste. Coachman Hotel, South Lake Tahoe, California

Minimalist Design; Easy on the Wallet; A Party Scene A former Ace Hotel creative designed the Coachman’s slick rooms and bar. It’s situated blocks from the lifts (and the casinos, if that’s your thing). On the River Inn, Woodstock, Vermont

Chill Vibes; Foodie Magnet; Couples Retreat You book this resort for the quintessential small-town New England setting and the kitchen’s delightfully simple food, made with ingredients from Vermont farmland. Madeline Telluride, Telluride, Colorado

Family-friendly; Cushy Elegance; Ski-In, Ski-Out The newly renovated Madeline Telluride has on-the-slopes ski valets, a movie lounge for the kids, and a restaurant with epic views of the San Juan mountains. —Andrew Richdale 4. Go to Park City. Reserve a Day for This Spa.

