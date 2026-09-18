The Toronto Events Worth Timing Your Whole Trip Around

With hundreds of festivals, sporting events, concerts, and cultural celebrations taking place throughout the year, Toronto gives travelers ample reasons to visit. From the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September to winter markets that bring locals and travelers together, every season is a chance to anchor your Toronto trip around a marquee gathering.

The city’s many other delights make it easy to plan a long weekend around these events. Repeat visitors and those looking to venture beyond downtown can use the theme of the event to discover new corners of Toronto. Whether you’re an architecture lover after a behind-the-scenes peek at the city’s buildings or a culture seeker pairing the Toronto Caribbean Carnival with a hunt for the best jerk chicken, these recommendations can help you plan a trip around Toronto’s vibrant calendar of celebrations.

Attend the Toronto International Film Festival in September

For many Torontonians, the Toronto International Film Festival, which typically starts the Thursday following Canada’s Labour Day (the first Monday in September), marks the unofficial beginning of fall. Temperatures are still mild, gala premieres bring boldface names and film lovers to red carpets across the city, and restaurants, hotels, and neighborhoods around King Street West fill with filmgoers.

Check into a hotel near the heart of TIFF, putting you within walking distance of events. The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto is one of the closest options to major screening venues like Roy Thomson Hall and TIFF Bell Lightbox, while hotels like Fairmont Royal York, 1 Hotel Toronto, and Shangri-La Toronto often host festival programming, from themed cocktail parties to exclusive soirees.

Beyond the screenings, soak up the atmosphere along King Street West, including the pedestrian-only Festival Street, where art installations, live music, and food trucks draw crowds from morning to night. For a different perspective on Toronto’s relationship with film, spend an afternoon exploring some of the city’s most recognizable filming locations, such as St. Lawrence Market, or join a Hollywood North Experience Tour that visits places in the city where television series and movies have been shot.

Continue the TIFF experience over dinner in Yorkville, a neighborhood just north of Downtown Toronto. Book a table at restaurants like d|bar at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Mimi Chinese, or Adrak Yorkville, which attract visiting celebrities and locals alike.

Visit the Distillery Winter Village from November to January

The Distillery Winter Village at night Courtesy of Destination Toronto

Set in Toronto’s 19th-century Distillery District, the Distillery Winter Village combines the charm of a European-style Christmas market with the city’s multicultural flair. From mid-November to early January, wooden chalets line the pedestrian-only cobblestone lanes, offering everything from mulled wine and festive treats to artisanal decorations and gifts.

Light installations add to the scene, making it one of Toronto’s most popular winter traditions. In recent years, the event has evolved into a destination for food lovers, with the 2025 season debuting a Chef’s Lane, which showcased local culinary talent like chef Eric Chong of aKin and chef Nuit Regular of Pai and Kiin.

The Distillery Winter Village may be the main event, but the holiday-themed experience extends throughout the city. Book one of Toronto’s most festive winter hotels, such as Ace Hotel Toronto which often transforms its rooftop space, Evangeline, into a Canadian winter chalet. Fairmont Royal York fills its lobby with elaborate decorations and offers seasonal cocktails, afternoon teas, and family-friendly holiday activities. Nearby, Shangri-La Toronto offers easy access to the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, home to the National Ballet of Canada’s annual Nutcracker performances.

Continue the holiday theme with ice skating at Nathan Phillips Square during the Cavalcade of Lights, then spend your final day shopping for local gifts at Holiday Hills at Stackt Market or the Winter Market at Evergreen Brick Works. End the weekend with seasonal cocktails at Toronto’s holiday pop-ups, including Miracle Toronto, Mistletoes and Margaritas at Papi Chulo’s, or Nordic by BarChef at The Well.

Explore Doors Open Toronto in May

The CN Tower is one of the places you can tour during Doors Open Toronto. Courtesy of Destination Toronto

Taking place annually in late May, Doors Open Toronto offers a rare chance to step inside some of the city’s most fascinating buildings and sites, many of which are normally closed to the public. Past highlights have included behind-the-scenes tours of the CN Tower, access to the viewing deck at the top of Toronto City Hall, and visits to architectural landmarks like the neoclassical Osgoode Hall and popular filming locations such as the abandoned Lower Bay subway station platform and historic corners of the University of Toronto campus.

Architecture and design fans can make the most of a long weekend or four-day trip to Toronto by staying at one of the city’s historic hotels. Built in 1889, Gladstone House on Queen Street West is one of Toronto’s oldest continuously operating hotels, with art-filled rooms that reflect the neighborhood’s creative spirit. Down the street, the Drake Hotel has transformed another 19th-century building into a cultural hub, with original artwork, custom furniture, and year-round events.

Between building tours, explore the neighborhoods where Toronto’s architectural history shares the spotlight with some of the best places to eat, drink, and people-watch. Join a St. Lawrence Market tour with historian Bruce Bell or a Distillery District Breakfast Walking Tour that traces the area’s whiskey-distilling past, while highlighting its cafés and restaurants. Complete the weekend with dim sum in downtown Chinatown, a neighborhood with roots that date to 1878, before dining in Little Italy, where restaurants like DaNico, Contrada, and Osteria Alba showcase Ontario’s spring ingredients, from asparagus to peas.

Attend the Toronto Caribbean Carnival in August

Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s Grand Parade in front of Hotel X Courtesy of Destination Toronto

Feathers, sequins, steelpan music, and a waterfront Grand Parade make the Toronto Caribbean Carnival (widely known as Caribana) one of the city’s biggest annual celebrations, attracting more than a million visitors every summer. Typically taking place over Canada’s civic long weekend in early August, the festival also lands when Toronto’s parks, beaches, and patios are at their best.

A Caribana weekend starts with choosing the right home base. For easy access to the Grand Parade, the festival’s main event, check into Hotel X, located on the grounds of Toronto’s Exhibition Place and steps from the action along Lake Ontario. The hotel often hosts special programming during Caribana weekend, from costume installations and rooftop parties to all-white-attire brunches traditionally held on Carnival Sunday or Monday. For a more intimate stay, Ode Toronto, a family- and Black-owned boutique hotel in Little Portugal, puts visitors close to pre-parade events like the King and Queen Showcase and the Ontario Steelpan Association’s Toronto Panorama: Keepin’ Pan Alive concert at Lamport Stadium in Liberty Village.

Between the festivities, explore Toronto’s Caribbean food scene. In Kensington Market, Golden Patty Bakery and Jamaican-Italian fusion spot Rasta Pasta serve dishes that will help keep the party going. For dinner, head to Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen near King Street West or Conejo Negro near Ossington, both in the MICHELIN Guide and known for their jerk chicken, cocktails, and lively back patios.

Come for the celebration, stay for the food, and leave already plotting your next visit. Toronto’s packed calendar of year-round festivals and events means all you have to do is pick a weekend.