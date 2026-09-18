These Design-Led Hotels Across Mexico Have 8 Rooms or Fewer

Mexico has no shortage of sprawling resorts and grand urban hotels, but some of its most memorable stays operate on a much smaller scale. At these well-designed properties—none with more than eight rooms—the experience can feel closer to staying in a private home, with owners and staff more present and a strong connection to local makers, food, and surroundings.

“What guests remember is the people they met, the food they ate, and whether they felt connected to the place,” says Fabrizio Cavallo, owner of the four-room Desierto Azul in Todos Santos. “Smaller hotels naturally create those moments because they’re built around relationships rather than scale.”

For Afar’s Hotels We Love series, we’ve selected five small but distinctive hotels across Mexico where design helps bring guests closer to the places they’ve traveled to experience.

Casa Silencio

Location: Xaagá, Oaxaca



Why we love it: A six-room retreat built around the traditions of mezcal



Rates: From $1,200 Book Now

Set among agave fields in Oaxaca’s Tlacolula Valley, six-room Casa Silencio is both a hotel and a working mezcal distillery. The property takes cues from its surroundings with burnt-wood furnishings, copper lamps, distressed leather, and handwoven wool rugs made in collaboration with local artisans. Thick earthen walls and cross-ventilation help cool the interiors naturally, while solar panels provide electricity.

Mezcal is at the heart of a stay. Guests can tour the palenque, or distillery, to see the process from roasting agave hearts in underground ovens and crushing them with a tahona to fermentation and distillation, followed by a guided tasting. Three-course lunches and five-course dinners centered on contemporary Oaxacan cooking are served at a 53-foot communal table carved from a single slab of basalt, with views across the valley and surrounding mountains.

Casa Tenue

Location: Mexico City



Why we love it: An art-filled hideaway in a historic Roma Norte home



Rates: From $242 Book Now

Set in a 1904 townhouse said to be the second-oldest home in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood, Casa Tenue has just eight suites, including two penthouses. The rooms feature natural stone and wood in warm tones of terra cotta, umber, and camel, along with contemporary Mexican art. Each room has different highlights, such as handcrafted copper bathtubs, built-in window seats, or lush patios.

After a complimentary light breakfast, step out into Roma Norte, where art galleries, design shops, and cafés are within easy reach. The neighborhood is also one of the city’s culinary epicenters; guests can explore some of its celebrated restaurants or ask the staff at Casa Tenue for their restaurant guide, with recommendations for different moods and occasions.

Desierto Azul

Polished concrete, artisanal tile, and plant-based cooking are all part of the experience at Desierto Azul. Photo by Tara Shepard (L), photo by Fernanda Romero (R)

Location: Todos Santos, Baja California Sur



Why we love it: A four-room desert retreat centered on food and slow living



Rates: From $314 Book Now

Four-room Desierto Azul, located between the cardón cactus–studded desert and the Pacific Ocean in Todos Santos, is designed around a slower pace. Guest rooms combine polished concrete walls with artisanal tiles and palm-leaf lamps, while private terraces open to the surrounding desert landscape. The hotel runs on solar power, reuses filtered gray water for irrigation, and favors refillable and organic bath products.

At PanVero, the on-site gluten- and dairy-free bakery, breakfast includes baked goods made with whole and ancestral grains, organic coffee, cold-pressed juices, and elixirs—including one made with damiana, a plant native to the Baja desert. In the cooking studio, hands-on plant-based workshops focus on preparing whole, unprocessed foods. But the highlight of a stay might be simpler: lounging in the solar-heated saltwater pool with a mezcal cocktail as the light changes across the desert landscape.

La Casa Rodavento

La Casa Rodavento’s seven individually designed suites occupy a former private home in Valle de Bravo’s historic center. Courtesy of La Casa Rodavento

Location: Valle de Bravo, Estado de México



Why we love it: A historic home turned intimate seven-suite hotel



Rates: From $250 Book Now

Once the private home of Rodavento’s owners, La Casa Rodavento occupies an early-20th-century house in the historic center of Valle de Bravo. Its seven suites mix original architecture and exposed wood beams with contemporary furnishings. Each has its own character and details, from a private rooftop overlooking the cathedral to terraces with views across town.

At the restaurant, mornings begin with coffee and fresh juices, pan dulce, enchiladas, or chilaquiles. Later, head to the rooftop terrace for a soak in the hot tub and views that stretch from the cathedral to Lake Avándaro. Dinner ranges from barbecued short rib marinated with ginger and tamarind to ancho chile stuffed with corn and sautéed plantain.

La Valise

Location: San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato



Why we love it: A six-suite showcase for art and design in San Miguel de Allende



Loyalty program: SLH (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $335 Book Now

Six-suite La Valise in the historic center of San Miguel de Allende takes its inspiration from the city’s long-standing connection to art and design. Works and motifs by Mexican surrealist artist Pedro Friedeberg, from sculptural pieces in the courtyard to murals and other details in the guest rooms, appear throughout the hotel. Earth and jewel tones and carved wood furniture unite the six suites, but each has its own character and inspiration, including references to Diego Rivera’s Anahuacalli Museum and the Aztec concept of Ollín, or movement.

The property supports local makers and sources regional ingredients and crafts. Guests can enjoy a traditional Mexican breakfast and fresh juices in the open-air courtyard, lounge by the pool tucked beneath an Aztec-inspired staircase, or have cocktails on the rooftop overlooking the city.