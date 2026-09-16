Waldorf Astoria Resorts Worth the Journey

The most memorable stays offer more than beautiful surroundings; they offer a deeper connection to them. At Waldorf Astoria resorts, native landscapes, flavors, and traditions are woven into the experience, providing an intimate connection to the destination and revealing a distinctive sense of place that exists only here.

Along two distinct stretches of the Pacific, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique and Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal embrace this deeply rooted approach, exemplifying the many ways Waldorf Astoria draws travelers deeper into their destination.

In the Guanacaste Province of Costa Rica, the surrounding jungle, beaches, and volcanic coast inspire biophilic design, Indigenous Chorotega culinary traditions, and regional wellness rituals. In Los Cabos, a private mountain tunnel opens to desert cliffs, where ocean-facing dining and ancient curanderismo healing practices bring Baja’s raw landscape to the fore.

Stay at Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Ocean views from a balcony at Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

Along the edge of Costa Rica’s northern Pacific coast, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique settles into a wild landscape of volcanoes, tropical forest, and sandy beaches. Rather than flattening the terrain, the design follows its contours, cascading down a 300-foot cliffside. Led by renowned Mexican firm Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, the modern architecture brings the surrounding landscape indoors through open-air spaces and living rooftops planted with the peninsula’s native flora.

Treatments inspired by Costa Rican traditions at Waldorf Astoria Spa Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

While the architecture and oceanfront set the stage for a refined escape, the resort’s connection to the land extends far beyond its design. At Waldorf Astoria Spa, cultural techniques and ingredients inform treatments such as the Ember Essence ritual, which incorporates Indigenous fire traditions and volcanic stones to purify, restore balance, and awaken vitality.

Throughout the year, the Guest Practitioners Program brings visiting experts to the resort for multiday residencies centered on movement and mindfulness. This December, yoga instructor and celebrity trainer Anabella Landa, known as Annie Moves, will lead a five-day program focused on longevity and reconnection, inspired by the natural rhythms of the resort.

At La Finca, the Ñumbugo Yu Nikupu tasting menu echoes the culinary heritage of the Chorotega, translating the flavors of Guanacaste into an authentic dining experience. Guests are invited to explore signature exports through a Private Coffee or Rum Experience, or wind down at Peacock Alley over nightcaps infused with regional ingredients like cacao bitters, raw sugarcane, and soursop.

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique overlooks Playa Penca. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

The cerulean waters beckon travelers toward experiences that are quintessentially Costa Rican. At Playa Penca, snorkel and kayak along the coast before retreating to an ocean-facing suite with its own plunge pool, where the sun settles over the Pacific in complete solitude.

At Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, the restorative qualities of Guanacaste, complemented by the resort’s signature hospitality, begin as soon as you arrive at the clifftop refuge. Throughout your stay, locally sourced ingredients define every meal, Indigenous traditions guide wellness rituals, and the region’s culture and landscape influence each experience around you.

Reserve Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

A balcony with its own pool at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

México’s only privately owned tunnel, Dos Mares, sets the tone at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. Located on 24 acres at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, the 112-room resort offers a secluded escape carved into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific, where easy access to the vibrancy of Cabo San Lucas meets the intimacy of a cliffside setting framed by desert and ocean.

Baja’s arid landscapes and Pacific waters set the stage for experiences rooted in the region’s cultural and natural beauty, from swimming with whale sharks to traversing the sand dunes by ATV. After dark, a private astronomy experience provides a window into Mexican legends and traditions inspired by the clarity of the desert night sky.

The interplay of mountain, desert, and ocean extends into the resort’s wellness and culinary experiences. At the Waldorf Astoria Spa, treatments take inspiration from lunar cycles and the traditions of curanderismo, incorporating Baja herbs, mezcal, cacao, aloe, and marine botanicals.

The Champagne Terrace overlooks the ocean at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

At day’s end, the Champagne Terrace provides a natural prelude to dinner at El Farallon, where the day’s catch is served from a panoramic perch between Baja’s mountains and the sea. The evening continues in the privacy of your room, where one of Los Cabos’ rarest vantages awaits: a private plunge pool overlooking the Pacific.

Perhaps the greatest luxury at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is feeling that this dramatic corner of Baja California is almost entirely your own. With the ocean at its edge and rugged desert terrain rising from behind, the resort pairs exceptional privacy with Waldorf Astoria’s legendary service and distinctive experiences, revealing a singular expression of Los Cabos.