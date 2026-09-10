2 Oceanfront Escapes for Rest & Renewal

It’s no coincidence that we instinctively seek out the water when we need to recharge. In California and Anguilla, these two oceanfront resorts offer idyllic settings to reconnect with the restorative power of the sea, each in its own way.

Research suggests that time spent near or immersed in the ocean can lower stress, elevate mood, and encourage more creative thinking. Water invites us to experience the world through all five senses: the cool rush of a morning swim, the salt carried on the breeze, the hypnotic sound of surf, the ever-changing blues stretching toward the horizon. Marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols describes this feeling of serenity near water as the “Blue Mind” theory.

At the shoreline, that heightened awareness of our surroundings invites another kind of restoration: the pleasure of play.

We swim, paddle, surf, sail, wander barefoot along the sand, and linger unhurriedly. These unstructured moments of movement and joy remind us that rejuvenation can be found in stillness as readily as in curiosity, connection, and delight. Whether you’re drawn to the nostalgic energy of Southern California or the slower tempos of a Caribbean island, the right beach has a way of shifting our perspective, creating space to reconnect with nature, with others, and with ourselves.

Some travelers crave afternoons filled with surf lessons and bike rides, and starlit evenings gathered around a bonfire. Others seek quiet stretches of sand where the days unfold without urgency. These two oceanfront retreats offer distinct paths to renewal, each shaped by its serene setting and the experiences that naturally emerge from it.

Stay at Hotel del Coronado along the Pacific near San Diego

Hotel del Coronado’s newest additions, Shore House and Beach Village, offer a more secluded and private way to experience the charms of this historic beach resort. Courtesy of Shore House and Beach Village/Hotel del Coronado

Along Southern California’s storied coastline near San Diego, Shore House and Beach Village offer a quieter way to experience Hotel del Coronado. Since its opening in 1888, The Del has become one of California’s most iconic seaside destinations, welcoming generations of visitors, presidents, royals, and celebrities to its distinctive red-roofed perch on the Pacific.

A designated National Historic Landmark, it remains synonymous with the simple pleasures of a quintessential California escape. Shore House and Beach Village build on that legacy with greater privacy and a residential-style stay.

Tucked within the resort’s historic beachfront property, the villas and cottages of Shore House and Beach Village place guests steps from Coronado Beach, where mornings arrive by the sound of the waves. It’s a relaxed way to experience the California coast, with easy access to the beach and plenty of time outdoors.

Guests exploring the grounds of the Hotel del Coronado by bicycle Courtesy of Shore House and Beach Village/Hotel del Coronado

Here, each day unfolds naturally. Early risers paddle into calm Pacific waters, while others set off by bike along the island’s palm-lined streets before the day gives way to sailing, surfing, kayaking, or watching the tide roll in from the oceanfront pool. There’s no pressure to accomplish anything beyond following the rhythm of the tides.

When it’s time to slow the pace even further, ocean-inspired spa treatments draw on the restorative qualities of marine botanicals, while quiet afternoons might be spent dozing beneath a cabana, reading beside a secluded pool, or listening to waves from the sand. Here, relaxation comes naturally, without the need for an itinerary.

As evening falls, beach bonfires and movies beneath the stars bring a sense of play to the end of the day. The result is an easy escape, close enough for a long weekend yet far enough removed from the everyday to feel like a break.

Escape to Zemi Beach House in the Caribbean

Zemi Beach House’s Thai House Spa is located within a centuries-old Thai teakwood home that was originally built in Chiang Mai and rebuilt in Anguilla. Courtesy of Zemi Beach House

At Zemi Beach House, the island of Anguilla sets the pace. Mornings begin with long walks along Shoal Bay East, where calm turquoise water laps at one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated beaches. From there, the day takes shape with a swim in crystalline water, a bicycle ride through the surrounding landscape, or a glass-bottom boat excursion that reveals the vibrant marine life just offshore.

Even the simplest moments, like lingering over lunch with an ocean view or watching horseback riders trace the shoreline, seem to encourage a slower approach that helps guests unwind. More than a place to stay in Anguilla, Zemi Beach House reflects the character of the island through its approach to wellness, culture, and the natural world.

That extends to Thai House Spa, where wellness is a practice of presence rather than indulgence. Housed inside a more than 300-year-old Thai teakwood home meticulously relocated from Chiang Mai and rebuilt in Anguilla, the spa feels like a destination in its own right.

The spa’s architectural presence is matched by its connection to stories, craftsmanship, and cultural exchange. Traditional Thai massage, hammam rituals, and time-honored healing practices invite guests to disconnect from schedules and settle into the present. Between treatments, the experience continues, as sea breezes drift through tropical gardens, conversations soften, and time begins to feel unhurried.

From Zemi, discovering Anguilla often begins with simple encounters: a conversation with a local musician, a meal shaped by ancient island traditions, or a visit with an artist whose work reflects the colors and character of the sea. Beyond the beach, the island reveals itself through the people who call it home.

An evening might bring local musicians whose performances are as much community gatherings as entertainment, followed by a taste of the culinary traditions shaped by generations of chefs and influences from Africa, Britain, and France. At the hotel’s Rhum Room, one of the Caribbean’s largest collections of small-batch and limited-edition rums offers another way to immerse in the island’s character.

These experiences offer something souvenirs cannot: a lasting sense of place. Long after the trip ends, it’s often the conversations, shared meals, and unexpected encounters that remain.

Whether renewal comes through catching waves on California’s iconic coastline or settling into the slower cadence of Anguilla, both resorts remind us that the most restorative journeys aren’t measured by how much we see or do, but by how deeply we reconnect with the world around us. Sometimes, all it takes is following the water.