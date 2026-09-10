Waldorf Astoria New York Remains One of the City’s Great Icons

Nearly a century after opening on Park Avenue, Waldorf Astoria New York remains one of the few hotels inseparable from the story of New York itself. While many historic properties reflect the cities around them, this one has helped shape its own, the property’s grand architecture and signature hospitality serving as a backdrop for everything from diplomatic visits and Broadway celebrations to fashion’s earliest showcases.

Still today, Waldorf Astoria New York remains a place visitors dress for; presidents, monarchs, and film stars have checked in beneath its gilded ceilings, revelers have danced in its grand ballrooms, and generations of New Yorkers and visitors have crossed paths in its halls. Following an ambitious multi-billion-dollar, eight-year restoration, the grand landmark hotel has entered its next chapter, inviting travelers to experience an icon that feels all at once unmistakably historic and remarkably new.

Drink and dine at Peacock Alley

Peacock Alley has drawn guests for cocktails since the Park Avenue hotel opened in 1931. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria New York

From its inauguration in 1931, Waldorf Astoria New York occupied a singular place in the city’s cultural life. President Herbert Hoover marked its debut with a nationwide radio address, calling the hotel’s construction “an exhibition of courage and confidence” during the depths of the Great Depression.

Over the decades that followed, the Art Deco masterpiece became far more than a place to spend the night. It evolved into one of the city’s great gathering places, where politics, fashion, diplomacy, entertainment, and everyday life intersected.

World leaders, royalty, actors, musicians, and athletes have all passed through its doors—from Queen Elizabeth II and Marilyn Monroe to Frank Sinatra, Muhammad Ali, and Jesse Owens. Gossip columnist Elsa Maxwell famously hosted extravagant parties here; at one, she reportedly arrived atop an elephant.

Some of the country’s most recognizable cultural institutions have also graced its ballrooms: The first Tony Awards were held in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom in 1947, while the inaugural Costume Institute Benefit—which would eventually become today’s Met Gala—took place at the hotel the following year.

Fashion has been a constant in the hotel’s identity from its earliest days. Long before the establishment of New York Fashion Week, Waldorf Astoria played host to intimate salon-style showcases from the likes of Givenchy, Balmain, and Dior.

Much of that creative energy centered on Peacock Alley. Originally conceived as an elegant promenade connecting the two buildings that comprised the original hotel on Fifth Avenue, it became one of the city’s defining places when it opened as a restaurant, bar, and lounge at the Waldorf Astoria we know today. Famous guests lingered over cocktails, business meetings unfolded over coffee, and New Yorkers came simply to take in the scene.

Almost a century later, that same sense of occasion and tradition remains at Peacock Alley. The restored space and thoughtful service once again draw travelers and locals alike. Conversations are held over espresso, while visitors pause before venturing to Rockefeller Center or Fifth Avenue. By late afternoon, meetings and leisurely lunches give way to cocktails, and a pianist or jazz trio plays in the background, recalling its earlier decades.

Today, Peacock Alley closely resembles its 1931 appearance; maple burl walls and black marble columns frame the room, while the restored Waldorf Clock—commissioned by Queen Victoria for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago—once again marks the passing hours. Nearby sits High Society, Cole Porter’s Steinway, where he composed songs including “Anything Goes” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.”

Stay in a newly renovated landmark

The restoration reduced the number of guest rooms in the hotel, maximizing the size of the accommodations. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria New York

When Waldorf Astoria New York closed in 2017 for a top-to-bottom restoration, the goal wasn’t simply to renovate a historic hotel; it was to thoughtfully reimagine one of New York’s architectural landmarks for another generation.

Over the course of eight years, designers from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill meticulously restored the property, poring over the archives of the building’s architects, Schultze & Weaver, to execute their original intentions for the grand hotel. In the lobby, Louis Rigal’s Wheel of Life marble mosaic was carefully cleaned, and the designers added a soft back-lit marble glow from the ceiling, as Schultze & Weaver originally intended. On the third-floor Silver Corridor, murals from the hotel’s original location on Fifth Avenue were carefully restored, as were the intricate metalwork and inlaid mirrors.

Perhaps the most significant change to take place was reducing the number of guest rooms from more than 1,400 to just 375 rooms and suites, making for some of the largest rooms in Midtown. Today, Waldorf Astoria New York’s smallest room is twice the size of an original.

The result is a rarity in New York: hotel accommodations that feel residential in scale, while remaining deeply connected to the building itself. Throughout the hotel, contemporary furnishings sit comfortably alongside restored architectural details.

Eat Waldorf salad at Lex Yard

Lex Yard is a favorite for its seasonal fare and tributes to Waldorf classics. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria New York

That sense of continuity and inspiration extends to the hotel’s restaurants, where many of the dishes that first made the hotel famous have returned in contemporary form. The Waldorf salad was created here in the late 19th century, and the hotel helped popularize dishes that eventually became staples of American dining, from eggs Benedict and red velvet cake to lobster Newburg. Part of Waldorf Astoria’s commitment to exceptional hospitality, the hotel was also the first to offer 24-hour room service.

Today, that culinary legacy continues with a new generation of restaurants. Chef Michael Anthony’s menu for Lex Yard doesn’t simply recreate Waldorf classics, but reinterprets them for a city whose dining scene has changed dramatically since the originals first appeared. The Waldorf salad still anchors the menu, but sits alongside dishes rooted in seasonal ingredients sourced from farms throughout the Northeast, in keeping with the culinary ethos Anthony established at Gramercy Tavern.

Yoshoku, located not far from the hotel’s lobby and Wheel of Life mosaic, offers a distinctly different experience, exploring the intersection of Japanese and Western culinary traditions in an intimate setting. By day, the restaurant serves an afternoon tea that blends French pastry techniques with Japanese flavors. In the evening, the room shifts into a quieter dining destination, with sushi, kaiseki menus, and seasonal dishes that pay tribute to Inagiku, the hotel’s pioneering Japanese restaurant that introduced many Midtown diners to sushi decades ago.

And then, of course, there’s Peacock Alley. Open throughout the day, it carries forward the bar’s legacy of exceptional cocktails with a menu of reimagined classics from one of the city’s most celebrated bartenders, Jeff Bell, the managing partner of the pioneering speakeasy Please Don’t Tell (PDT). Variations on the martini and the Old Fashioned nod to the hotel’s history with names like the Met Gala, the Empire Old Fashioned, and the 50th Street Martini.

Try a spa treatment at Guerlain Wellness Spa

The Waldorf Astoria New York is home to one of the largest spas in the city. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria New York

As much as the Waldorf Astoria has been a hub for the city’s cultural happenings, it has also long been a haven from the city, and the hotel’s Guerlain Wellness Spa continues that tradition. A quieter counterpoint to Midtown’s pace, the 22,000-square-foot spa—Guerlain’s largest in the world—celebrates the nearly 200-year-old French beauty house’s legacy with facials, body treatments, and signature wellness rituals, all with attentive Waldorf Astoria service.

The treatment menu draws on Guerlain’s skincare expertise while incorporating therapies inspired by the city itself: a deep-tissue massage inspired by the sculpture above the hotel’s Park Avenue entrance, and a facial that takes its name from the city’s golden hour. An infrared sauna, a Moroccan hammam, and an Arctic Snow Cave provide more opportunities to rest and revitalize.

Like much of the restored hotel, the spa balances heritage with a contemporary sensibility. Warm stones, muted lighting, and quiet relaxation spaces make for a serene escape.

Explore Midtown from the Park Avenue location

The Waldorf Astoria’s reputation as one of New York’s cultural centers still stands. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria New York

Part of Waldorf Astoria New York’s enduring appeal has always been its location in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. In the morning, it’s an easy walk to Central Park before the crowds arrive. Fifth Avenue’s flagship stores sit just a few blocks away, Broadway is within walking distance, and Grand Central Terminal makes exploring the rest of the city equally straightforward.

Yet one of the pleasures of staying here is returning after a day in the city. The lobby hums with conversation, cocktails are poured in Peacock Alley, and the building continues to do what it has done for generations: bring people together in one of the city’s most famous gathering places.

New York City never stops changing. The Waldorf Astoria has changed, too, but more slowly, and with an eye toward preserving what made it matter in the first place. As it approaches the century mark, it remains a living part of the city. A place where visitors can experience not only New York’s past, but also its present, all under the same roof.