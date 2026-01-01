Multilingual freelancer Adam H. Callaghan is a New England-based editor and writer who has worked across digital and print for over 10 years, covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle, and sustainability.

He contributes to some of the world’s top publications, including Food & Wine, Afar, Fodor’s, Lonely Planet, Atlas Obscura, and Punch, as well as copywriting and ghostwriting for business clients. He also works as a Quality Team Developmental Editor for Food & Wine. He has worked as editor of Eater Maine and Eater Seattle for Vox Media; as editorial producer for AuthenticFood.com.; and as senior editor of custom publications at SagaCity Media, producing magazines such as The Official Visitors’ Guide to Seattle for Visit Seattle and other Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) clients.

In addition to his editorial roles, Callaghan has appeared on food travel shows like Joel Gamoran’s “Scraps,” moderated a Food Tank Summit panel on food policy, and served on the board of organizers for Travel and Words, a premier Northwest travel and lifestyle writers’ conference where he spoke on editors’ panels and taught a food-writing workshop. His passions include fermentation, car-free travel, tea, and native plants, and he speaks fluent German and intermediate Spanish.