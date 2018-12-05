The World’s Most Literate Country Gets a Library From the Future

Photo by Tuomas Uusheimo
By Kathleen Rellihan
Dec 5, 2018
Designed by Finland’s ALA Architects, Oodi is located in the heart of Helsinki.
Suddenly working or reading in a coffee shop seems so old-fashioned, thanks to Oodi, Helsinki’s new forward-thinking central library.
Finland ranks as the most literate country in the world, so it’s no surprise it is opening a library of the future, a “living meeting space” complete with robot librarians, a cinema, and a “nerd loft,” on December 5, 2018, a day before its 101st birthday.
This nation of readers is also known for its love of playful, forward-thinking, and unexpected design, from its latest underground art playground Amos Rex to its avant-garde Kamppi Chapel of Silence. Now its next-level library is further cementing this Nordic city as a capital of modern culture.
Helsinki Central Library Oodi is a 185,677-square-foot public library that sits in the center of the city, directly opposite the Finnish Parliament. In Finland, access to all libraries is guaranteed by law, and this three-floor, energy-efficient library was designed by Finnish architecture firm ALA Architects to be a “living room for the nation” made with 99 miles of Finnish spruce timber. There are even nine living trees on the third level, bathed in light with floor-to-ceiling windows.While this €98 million library will only use one third of its space to hold books—100,000 volumes in total—library users will have access to nearly 3.4 million items in its online distributed library system. Embracing technology as well as literature, the library will promote digital culture as well with soundproofed studios for music and video production, 3D printers, a gaming area (with VR headsets), coworking and meeting spaces, and a cinema.
Oodi is free to enter Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
