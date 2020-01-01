Where to Shop in Doha
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Save Place
Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
Save Place
Al Shamal Road، Doha, Qatar
Landmark Mall: Landmark is located in Al Gharaffa area to the north of Doha City. The mall opened in the year 2000 and was subsequently expanded in 2008 to its current total floor area of over half a million square foot. The mall offers a relaxed...
Save Place
Doha City Center 4th Street، Doha, Qatar
City Center Mall, is centrally located in West Bay, right in the middle of the business district. It is one of Qatar’s oldest shopping centers and although currently undergoing a massive face lift, the mall is open and fully operational. The...
Save Place
Doha, Qatar
MIA Park bazaar is an open air market held every Saturday of the winter months at the Museum of Islamic Art Park. This is the place where local and expatriate artisans come to sell their wear in over 150 stalls: jewelry, handmade and imported...
Save Place
Ras Abu Abboud St, Doha, Qatar
Liwan Furniture, located on the second floor of Al Watan Center, on Grand Hamad Street, is a favorite among those who love authentic Indian Art. This shop, with a production house based out of India, offers its shoppers a collection of artifacts...
Save Place
66 West Bay Lagoon Street, الدوحة، Qatar
This stylish mall is located between the iconic Zig-Zag towers. The proximity to the Grand Hyatt and the Ritz Carlton Doha Hotels, makes this mall a favorite with tourists staying in the area. It is smaller than Villaggio, Landmark and City Centre...
Save Place
Al Waab St, Doha, Qatar
Go shopping at Villagio Mall, an opulent Venetian-style shopping mall traversed by water canals and a fleet of gondolas offering rides to the shoppers. The Mall is inconspicuously partitioned into two sections: one geared to cater to middle class...
Save Place
Industrial Area Road, الدوحة، Qatar
Dragon Mart, located on Barwa Commercial Avenue, close to the Industrial area, is the second mart if the GCC region, after Dubai. Ninety percent of the merchandise at Dragon Mart come straight from factories in China. The mart houses 280 shops and...
Save Place
Al Ahmed St, Doha, Qatar
Souq Al Deira, located next to Souq Waqif on Al Ahmed Street, is a favorite among luxury fabric lovers. It is not a fancy place, but if you are looking for pure Indian silk, high-grade embroidery, or authentic cashmere pashminas, Souq Al-Deira has...
Save Place
Doha, Qatar
There are three Ezdan Malls in the country, but the largest and most centrally located is the one in the Gharafa area. Although it is next to a newer mall, across the street from the iconic Landmark Mall, and close to a hypermarket, Ezdan has set...
Save Place
Doha, Qatar
The Omani Souq, located behind Wholesale Market, is small and unassuming, but full of unexpected finds. Under its massive corrugated iron roof and along its narrow pathways, a visitor can find oud perfume of all qualities next to an Omani dried...
Save Place
Doha, Qatar
Wholesale Market, located off the Salwa Road on the way to Mamoura, this is the equivalent to a Farmer’s Market with a few cultural twists: a section devoted to fish with its own subsection for crabs, lobsters, crayfish, prawns, squid,...
Save Place
Al Ashat street, الدوحة، Qatar
The Gold Souq: Located in downtown Doha, next to the central bus station and Al Fardan Plaza, this gold market offers anything from very affordable imported bangles and chains to locally made bridal jewelry sets worth hundreds of thousands of...
Save Place
Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
A swanky Riviera-style man-made island in the shape of a pearl featuring luxury apartment buildings, three marinas, and two million square feet of international retail, restaurants, and entertainment. Although not the place to go shopping on a...
Save Place
Al Souq St, Doha, Qatar
In Qatar, a country where falcons are revered and loved, falcons have traditionally been used for hunting, and such tradition still is pretty much alive. The falcon souq is located in one corner of Souq Waqif where visitors can admire these...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Loyalty + Rewards 10 Things You Should Do Every Time You Rent a Car
- 4 Tips + News You Can Now Travel to Ireland With a Reduced Quarantine
- 5 Air Travel Delta to Offer Quarantine-Free Travel to Italy
More From AFAR
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase