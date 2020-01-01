Where to Find Hidden Brazil
Collected by Afar Magazine
Explore Brazil's rich culture, the islands most travelers miss, the beachside lunch shacks, and magnificent lush countryside.
Praça São João Batista, 298 - Quadrado, Porto Seguro - BA, 45818-000, Brazil
One of the best ways to explore the beaches of Trancoso is on horseback. The best time to go is at day's end to avoid the heat and so you catch the spectacular sunsets. Head south from Trancoso and explore Coqueiros, Rio Vere, Pedra Grande, and...
Av. Vereador Benedito Adelino, 3185 - Praia Grande, Angra dos Reis - RJ, 23900-000, Brazil
Two hours from Rio de Janeiro, off the coast of Angra Dos Reis, Ilha Grande makes for a spacious retreat for two or an epic group vacation. The private island’s six-bedroom house comes with kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, plus a staff ready to...
Chapada Diamantina, Morro do Chapéu - State of Bahia, 44850-000, Brazil
If you ever find yourself in Lencois, Brazil, make your way about 40 miles west for one spectacular view. Located in Chapada Diamantina National Park, Pai Inacio Hill is just off BR-242 and can easily be seen from the road. The striking white...
Praia do Sancho, State of Pernambuco, Brazil
The lush rocky cliffs cradling Baia do Sancho are a natural obstacle for humans to conquer before enjoying the pristine beach below. The initial leisurely stroll along a dirt trail with breathtaking overlooks is deceiving; it abruptly ends with a...
Itacoatiara, Niterói - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Just a thirty minute cab ride from downtown Rio over the Rio-Niteroi bridge, one of the longest bridges in the world, this little beach town of Itacoatiara lies. It is a surfers' haven and a sleepy little beach town that swells on the weekends...
Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil
This 21-island archipelago off the northeast coast of Brazil is a dream destination for Brazilians and international visitors alike—especially surfers, who find reef and point breaks as well as hard-hitting beach breaks. From December to...
Rio Claro, Jardín, Antioquia, Colombia
At one time venturing away from major cities into unguarded countryside terrain would have been a risk not worth taking. Nowadays though improvements in security has opened up many natural reserves—Rio Claro being one of the finest. A three hour...
Praça São João Batista, 298 - Quadrado, Porto Seguro - BA, 45818-000, Brazil
The beach may be the magnet that draws crowds to Trancoso but its the Quadrado that is the heart of the town. The town square sits atop a hilltop offering stunning views of the mangrove forest and sea below. The 1,050-feet-long green park is...
Rua da praça do bosque 10 - Estr. de Trancoso, Porto Seguro - BA, 45810-000, Brazil
Morning's at Uxua hotel start with a breakfast feast of almost absurd proportions. First there is the fresh-squeezed juice of the day which might be watermelon, maracuja, or orange. There is always a pot of the excellent, super strong Brazilian...
Praça Benedito Calixto - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05413, Brazil
Anyone who has been to Brazil knows that the country has fantastic open-air markets, known as feiras in Portuguese. They often feature a combination of handicrafts, antiques, live music, dancing, and street food. The market on Saturdays at...
Baia dos Porcos, Fernando de Noronha - PE, 53990-000, Brazil
Baia dos Porcos is a small rocky cove that is only accessible by trail from Cacimba do Padre. Perch on the black rocks in the turquoise water for close-up views of the Morros Dois Irmãos, or "Two Brothers Hills." The hills are also known as...
Praça São João Batista, 298 - Quadrado, Porto Seguro - BA, 45818-000, Brazil
If you visit Trancoso, you must schedule time to make a day trip to Praia do Espelho (Mirror Beach). Often called one of the most beautiful beaches in Brazil, it's about an hour's drive through the Valley of Buffalo. The beach is a spectacular...
Gruta da Pratinha near Chapada Diamantina National Park is simply beautiful. The crystal clear waters allow you to see quite a bit of the rock formations, and small fish that inhabit the grotto but if caves don't strike your fancy you can always...
