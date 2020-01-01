Where to Find Hidden Brazil

Praça São João Batista, 298 - Quadrado, Porto Seguro - BA, 45818-000, Brazil

One of the best ways to explore the beaches of Trancoso is on horseback. The best time to go is at day's end to avoid the heat and so you catch the spectacular sunsets. Head south from Trancoso and explore Coqueiros, Rio Vere, Pedra Grande, and...