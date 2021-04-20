I want to break free... I want to break free...

If Shawshank Redemption took place in South America, this is where Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman would meet up at the end. Ilha Grande makes Zihuatanejo look like Coney Island. There is simply no better place to get busy living than here. When you first go to Rio, you will hear suggestions of places to go and things to do such as COPACABANA, CORCOVADO, IPANEMA, SAMBA, MULATA, CARNAVAL... But head for ILHA GRANDE, which very few people know about, but is certainly one of the things that makes it so special. There are no roads and no cars. Instead, there is only a ferry from Angra Dos Reis and a few hiking trails to take you to the most secluded and seductive beaches you will ever see. And I promise you, when you do arrive, it will be the best tasting caipirinha you'll have in all of Brazil.