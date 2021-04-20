Where are you going?
Rio Claro

Rio Claro, Jardín, Antioquia, Colombia
Enter Rio Claro's marble cave Jardin Colombia

Enter Rio Claro's marble cave

At one time venturing away from major cities into unguarded countryside terrain would have been a risk not worth taking. Nowadays though improvements in security has opened up many natural reserves—Rio Claro being one of the finest. A three hour drive from Medellin will take you to this secluded canyon where extreme sports are the definite highlight. As well as hiking and zip lining, visitors can tackle the gushing waters in a raft or kayak. One activity not to miss is venturing through the eerie, animal laden depths of the caves. Tours require people to have good stamina and swimming abilities and certain parts will be navigated by the aid of a flashlight. Those wanting to stay overnight can snuggle up in the wooden rooms overlooking the crystal-clear river.

By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

