Baia dos Porcos Baia dos Porcos, Fernando de Noronha - PE, 53990-000, Brazil

Baia dos Porcos Private Cove Baia dos Porcos is a small rocky cove that is only accessible by trail from Cacimba do Padre. Perch on the black rocks in the turquoise water for close-up views of the Morros Dois Irmãos, or "Two Brothers Hills." The hills are also known as "Fafá de Belém," after a Brazilian singer with large breasts. On the Cacimba side, play (or surf) in the powerful waves breaking off the rock formations and enjoy the spray as they crash on the beach.