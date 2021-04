Fernando de Noronha Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil

Fernando de Noronha, Brazil This 21-island archipelago off the northeast coast of Brazil is a dream destination for Brazilians and international visitors alike—especially surfers, who find reef and point breaks as well as hard-hitting beach breaks. From December to March, the wind blows every day, ensuring constant waves that come in bigger than just about anywhere else in the country.