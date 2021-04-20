Baia do Sancho Praia do Sancho, State of Pernambuco, Brazil

The Best Beach In Brazil (And The World) The lush rocky cliffs cradling Baia do Sancho are a natural obstacle for humans to conquer before enjoying the pristine beach below. The initial leisurely stroll along a dirt trail with breathtaking overlooks is deceiving; it abruptly ends with a ladder that drops into a dark, narrow, cave-like crevasse. Shimmying down between the damp rocks is worth the reward of being one of a few, if not the only one, to reach the sand and take in the panorama of emerald forests and turquoise waters. Take a closer look at the clusters of shiny black reef rock to find bright red patterned crabs clinging on as the white surf washes over them with the tide. Take an even closer look and swim to the right flank to snorkel with a variety of species of sea turtles, sharks, rays, and fish. Get there early (9–10 a.m.) for a more private experience before the guided snorkel groups and boat tours start to arrive. Don't forget your Fernando De Noronha Marine Park pass for access to this protected area.