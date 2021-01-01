Where are you going?
Where to Find Aboriginal Art in Australia’s Northern Territory

Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Australia’s Northern Territory is home to some of the oldest artistic traditions in the world. As such, it’s one of the best places to buy authentic Australian Aboriginal art, which includes dot paintings, bark etchings, wooden objects, and pottery. But it’s important to make sure Aboriginal artists receive their fair share of profits when you purchase indigenous art in the country. These galleries, shops, and Aboriginal arts and craft centers are great places to start.
The Didgeridoo Hut and Art Gallery

10 Arnhem Hwy, Humpty Doo NT 0836, Australia
An indigenous-owned art gallery located at the busy junction of the Arnhem and Stuart Highways a half hour outside Darwin, The Didgeridoo Hut prides itself on selling genuine Aboriginal artwork from remote Top End communities, with whom the owners...
Nomad Art Gallery

1/3 Vickers St, Parap NT 0810, Australia
A bright space in Darwin's Parap neighborhood, Nomad Art Gallery emphasizes limited-edition prints and collections produced by contemporary Australian Artists as well as Aboriginal art centers around Northern Australia. The focal point is...
Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory

19 Conacher St, Darwin City NT 0820, Australia

Set in a tropical garden in the suburb of Fannie Bay, this superb museum and gallery is the best place to learn all about the art, history and culture of the Top End (the nickname for this northernmost section of the Northern Territory). The...

Read Back Book Exchange

32 Smith St, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia

At Read Back you get two for one: a secondhand book shop and an Aboriginal art gallery. The ground floor is packed with shelves holding pre-loved books, CDs and videos, while the gallery upstairs displays works by Aboriginal artists...

Karrke Aboriginal Cultural Experience

Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Led by Peter Abbott and his wife Christine, this one-hour cultural tour is held on the couples' ancestral lands near Kings Canyon. Travelers move between demonstration sites where they learn about the eating, hunting and artistic traditions of the...
Hermannsburg Potters Aboriginal Corporation

Lot 171, Hermannsburg NT 0872, Australia
In the early 1900s, Lutheran missionaries arrived in the Western Arrernte community of Ntaria (Hermannsburg) about an hour west of Alice Springs. They offered food, shelter and education to the native people long oppressed by the white settlers...
Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre

Dot painting is a style of indigenous art often associated with the Aboriginal people of Central Australia. The Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre hosts daily dot painting workshops which go beyond the arts and crafts and delve into the cultural...
Lyons Cottage

74 Esplanade, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia

Lyons Cottage, built in 1925 on the corner of Knuckey Street and the Esplanade, is famous for being the first residence in Darwin built of stone. It originally housed executives from the British Australian Telegraph Company; today it's a...

Injalak Arts

Established in 1989, Injalak Arts is a locally owned organization that supports the artistic production of the traditional Kunwinjku people. Works range from paintings on paper and bark to didgeridoos—thought to have originated in this region—to...
