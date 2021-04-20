Where are you going?
The Didgeridoo Hut and Art Gallery

10 Arnhem Hwy, Humpty Doo NT 0836, Australia
| +61 8 8988 4457
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

An indigenous-owned art gallery located at the busy junction of the Arnhem and Stuart Highways a half hour outside Darwin, The Didgeridoo Hut prides itself on selling genuine Aboriginal artwork from remote Top End communities, with whom the owners Dennis and Janis have personal relationships. In fact artists often come to the shop to demonstrate their painting and didgeridoo making skills and to share their stories with visitors. The works on display are high-quality and overwhelming; thankfully, the friendly staff are very knowledgeable about the artists and their symbolism—spiral circles represent waterholes and tool imagery usually stands for a man or woman. The prices are fair, but some have a little bargaining room built in.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

