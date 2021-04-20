Where are you going?
Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory

19 Conacher St, Darwin City NT 0820, Australia
| +61 8 8999 8264
Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory Darwin City Australia

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory

Set in a tropical garden in the suburb of Fannie Bay, this superb museum and gallery is the best place to learn all about the art, history and culture of the Top End (the nickname for this northernmost section of the Northern Territory). The excellent collection of indigenous art includes both traditional and contemporary works. One gallery is devoted to the tragic events of Cyclone Tracy, the natural disaster of 1974; another covers the boats of the Pacific Islands. The museum's most popular exhibit may well be Sweetheart: the stuffed carcass of a five-meter (16-foot) male saltwater crocodile that once terrorized the billabongs (waterways) outside Darwin.

By Ellie Cobb , AFAR Contributor

