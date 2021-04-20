Where are you going?
Read Back Book Exchange

32 Smith St, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia
Website
At Read Back you get two for one: a secondhand book shop and an Aboriginal art gallery. The ground floor is packed with shelves holding pre-loved books, CDs and videos, while the gallery upstairs displays works by Aboriginal artists from Darwin and all over the Northern Territory. The knowledgeable owner is passionate about both the paintings and the artists, and the prices are good. There's also a workspace for the artists upstairs, so you might get to see a work in progress during your visit. 

By Ellie Cobb , AFAR Contributor

