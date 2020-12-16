Where to Eat around The Westin Santa Fe, Mexico City
Mexico City is characterized by its diverse, ancient neighborhoods and brought to life by the many cultures that inhabit them. Follow your curiosity towards a market selling local produce or a museum showcasing the city’s history and you’ll never run out of places to explore in-between.
This casual restaurant has amazing tacos al pastor, where you add the pineapple, scallions and cilantro to taste. The beef tacos are maybe just as good. In the posh neighborhood of Lomas de Chapultepec, this place is open really, really late too.
After a couple of days in Mexico City, once you’re well-rested and adjusted to the altitude, why not try a little street eating? After all, some locals do it every day, and the techniques vendors use have been in place for centuries, if not...
This used to be a hacienda, but it was turned into a restaurant almost 50 years ago. The food is phenomenal and the margaritas are famous—in fact, they’re my favorite thing on the menu. There is always a band or a pianist playing. 50 Diego Rivera...
With almost 20 years at the helm of a dining room that’s jammed every afternoon, Gabriela Cámara at Contramar must be doing something right. For one, the seafood on offer—traditional, even homey recipes, impeccably...
My guide, Paco, a.k.a. Francisco de Santiago, 46, is a full time tour guide, and also a former child chess champion and bullfighter (“that was many kilos ago”), orders a flight of artisanal mezcal samples at our first mezcalería of the evening,...
Perhaps it’s more interested in diner loyalty than in snagging prizes, but chef Elena Reygadas’s original Mexico City restaurant is still beloved—and busier than ever. So while a few greatest hits linger season to season, there’s always something...
Mercado de la Merced, Mexico City’s largest traditional food market, is full of little neighborhoods. Wander the districts devoted to everything from nopales—sometimes stacked five feet high—to pyramids of limes and columns of banana leaves. For a...
A nondescript shopping arcade in a tony neighborhood might not be the place you'd expect to find one of the world's top restaurants—but if there's any place that reinforces the adage about not judging a book by its cover, it's Mexico City. Biko...
