San Angel Inn

San Ángel Inn, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
San Ángel Inn, Mexico CityThis used to be a hacienda, but it was turned into a restaurant almost 50 years ago. The food is phenomenal and the margaritas are famous—in fact, they’re my favorite thing on the menu. There is always a band or a pianist playing. 50 Diego Rivera 52/55-5616-1402 sanangelinn.com
As told to Nathalie Jordi. This story appeared in the March/April 2010 issue. See all of mexico-city">Alfonsina Peñaloza’s favorite places in San Ángel, Mexico City.
Great Margaritas
When in San Angel on a beautiful day, I dropped in for a margarita in the courtyard. What a delightful way to spend an hour or two! The tortilla soup looked great too, but alas not today...