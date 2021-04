San Angel Inn

San Ángel Inn, Mexico City

This used to be a hacienda, but it was turned into a restaurant almost 50 years ago. The food is phenomenal and the margaritas are famous—in fact, they’re my favorite thing on the menu. There is always a band or a pianist playing. 50 Diego Rivera 52/55-5616-1402 sanangelinn.com As told to Nathalie Jordi. This story appeared in the March/April 2010 issue. See all of mexico -city">Alfonsina Peñaloza’s favorite places in San Ángel, Mexico City.