Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

San Angel Inn

San Ángel Inn, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
San Ángel Inn, Mexico City Mexico City Mexico
Great Margaritas Mexico City Mexico
San Ángel Inn, Mexico City Mexico City Mexico
Great Margaritas Mexico City Mexico

San Ángel Inn, Mexico City

This used to be a hacienda, but it was turned into a restaurant almost 50 years ago. The food is phenomenal and the margaritas are famous—in fact, they’re my favorite thing on the menu. There is always a band or a pianist playing. 50 Diego Rivera 52/55-5616-1402 sanangelinn.com

As told to Nathalie Jordi. This story appeared in the March/April 2010 issue. See all of mexico-city">Alfonsina Peñaloza’s favorite places in San Ángel, Mexico City.
By Alfonsina Peñaloza

More Recommendations

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Great Margaritas

When in San Angel on a beautiful day, I dropped in for a margarita in the courtyard. What a delightful way to spend an hour or two! The tortilla soup looked great too, but alas not today...
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30