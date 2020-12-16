Where to Eat around The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
Forget what you may have read or heard in the news, Detroit is the place to visit if you want a vibrant urban scene. Urban gardens, the oldest farmers' market in the U.S., galleries and boutiques, craft breweries, even a burgeoning bike scene—the Motor City has it all.
1128 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Probably not one for vegetarians, Roast celebrates animal proteins in all their meaty marvelousness. Be bold and try cuts like tongue, ear, and cheek—in the hands of a great chef, you’ll be amazed at how delicious they can be. Even diners on a...
2233 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Conveniently close to Tiger Stadium, Fox Theatre, and many of the best nightlife spots Detroit can offer, Hot Taco is a great choice for post-event satisfaction. It's also excellent for lunch, a snack, dinner, or really any time of day you might...
Corktown, Detroit, MI, USA
This barbecue restaurant in the middle of the Corktown Historic District in Detroit is known for its slow-cooked meats, such as pork brisket and ribs, and off-the-bone chicken. The macaroni is another popular menu choice and I can definitely see...
422 W Willis St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Avalon International Bakery has been delighting Midtown residents for 16 years. Many of their breads are made with a sourdough starter and favorites amongst regular clientele include: scallion dill (great for grilled cheese sandwiches), beer...
612 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Grand Trunk Pub is in the heart of downtown Detroit on its main artery, Woodward Avenue and very close to Campus Martius Park in a historical building that was once used as the Grand Trunk Railway's ticket office. Before that, it was a jewelry...
Macabees at Midtown, right on Woodward Avenue across from the DIA, is a gem for brunch in the Motor City. Beautiful decor, with a graphic nod to Art Deco, makes for an environment that's comfortable for a long stay, and a great soundtrack had me...
2727 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
Slows Bar-B-Q is known as the place to go in Detroit if you want grilled meat sauced to perfection. But if you find yourself in Eastern Market there's an alternative that even the strongest of wills would be hard pressed to pass up. Bert's on...
511 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Owner Carolyn claims that what was once a neighborhood dive bar got its current name when a brawl broke out—the former owner held up the keys, asked if anyone wanted to buy a bar and a local teacher said, "sure," which prompted one of his friends...
2901 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Pair a Wine Spectator Award–winning wine list with the menu of the only Four-Diamond restaurant in the city of Detroit, and the stunning views from the dining room's plush booths and cozy tables are really just a bonus. (It's perfect for a group...
2200 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48216, USA
With just over a year in business, Green Dot Stables is still new, but owner Jacques and his wife took over a building in Corktown that isn't. Instead, they took it from abandoned and historical to historical but fresh. The interior still retains...
70 W Alexandrine St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
This cafe in a garden on a side street in Detroit serves up perfect French crepes, fresh salads and a variety of other menu items that really replicate the experience of dining in France. Their coffee drinks come in a mug the size of Paris herself...
118 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Every city has its food specialities and in Detroit one of the favorites is the Coney Island hot dog, a messy but gorgeous fast food snack that consists of an all-beef dog with chili, white onions, and yellow mustard. In Detroit the only question...
511 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Another great place to eat in Detroit is The Traffic Jam & Snug! If you are in town looking for a place to indulge your sweet tooth—with a unique atmosphere—then this is the place for you. Inside the old building are lots of antique decorations,...
2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
On a Saturday during the summer, the line for Supino Pizzeria can stretch around the block. The nearby Eastern Market can draw a crowd of 30-40,000 people and most of those have heard just how legendary the pizza is at this artisan outpost. Brave...
1565 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Housed in a former movie theater, built in the Neo-Classical style 1917, Angelina Italian Bistro boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Grand Circus Park, the Detroit Opera House and Comerica Park, making it an ideal spot for a romantic...
45 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Sure, it's a massive chain restaurant, but for a fun night out of crowd-pleasing food, drinks, and loud music, you can't really go wrong at Hard Rock Cafe. Look out for music memorabilia from Motown acts and Detroit locals, including the...
1241 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Take a seat in the Hudson Cafe's airy dining room and prepare to make a tough decision as you work through the menu. French toast earns its own section, with varieties that come with a graham cracker crust, Monte Cristo-style, and stuffed with...
